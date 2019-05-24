×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

With him, we managed to win – Pjanic congratulates departing Allegri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    24 May 2019, 03:50 IST
Pjanic_cropped
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Miralem Pjanic has praised Massimiliano Allegri for "making everything work in the best way" during his time in charge at Juventus.

Allegri will take charge of Juve for the final time on Sunday when the Serie A champions travel to Sampdoria, bringing the curtain down on his hugely successful tenure in Turin.

The former AC Milan boss has won the league five times and also the Coppa Italia on four occasions since taking over in 2014.

Pjanic arrived from Roma two years into Allegri's reign but has been impressed by the way the Italian has continually pushed a star-studded squad to get better.

"We are a fantastic group and I have to congratulate our coach, who has always managed to make everything work in the best way," he said at a club event on Thursday at the Allianz Stadium.

"With him, we managed to win. In football you always have to work to improve, I have always had this mentality."

Allegri departs after Juve once again failed to crack the Champions League, losing at the quarter-final stage to Ajax despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the Portuguese superstar, Pjanic added: "His concentration levels have always been out of the ordinary, both when things are going well and also when that's not the case."

Advertisement

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international – who has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain – also revealed he turned down the chance to represent France, having moved to the country as a teenager to join Metz.

"I left my country, Bosnia, very young because of the coming war. I lived in Luxembourg, a very small country, then I moved by myself to France, still young, to follow the dream of football," Pjanic explained.

"I am happy to have chosen to play for Bosnia even if I could have played for France instead. I was only 18 at the time and [France coach] Raymond Domenech called me to see what my plans were.

"I went to see a Bosnia-Denmark game when I was 13 and from that moment on, I knew I wanted to represent Bosnia."

Advertisement
Juventus boss Allegri caught napping by Pjanic red card
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo pays tribute to departing Allegri
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Max Allegri at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: It was a pleasure to work with you, Juventus star pays tribute to Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri seeking a challenge, not a sabbatical
RELATED STORY
Juventus' win over Bologna crucial in Serie A title race – Allegri
RELATED STORY
3 best candidates to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus fans will learn to love Allegri, says Zaccheroni
RELATED STORY
5 Coaches that could potentially replace Allegri at Juventus 
RELATED STORY
It’s important to have someone like him - Allegri hails Ronaldo after milestone strike
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
Tomorrow AMI GUI 12:35 AM Amiens SC vs Guingamp
Tomorrow ANG SAI 12:35 AM Angers SCO vs Saint-Étienne
Tomorrow CAE BOR 12:35 AM Caen vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow DIJ TOU 12:35 AM Dijon vs Toulouse
Tomorrow OLY MON 12:35 AM Olympique Marseille vs Montpellier
Tomorrow NAN STR 12:35 AM Nantes vs Strasbourg
Tomorrow NIC MON 12:35 AM Nice vs Monaco
Tomorrow NIM OLY 12:35 AM Nîmes vs Olympique Lyonnais
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Tomorrow FRO CHI 09:30 PM Frosinone vs Chievo
26 May SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us