Wolfsburg confirm Glasner as new head coach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    23 Apr 2019, 17:00 IST
Glasner - cropped
Wolfsburg have confirmed Oliver Glasner as their new coach

Wolfsburg have appointed Oliver Glasner as their new head coach, with the Austrian set to take over at the end of the season.

Bruno Labbadia is currently in charge at Wolfsburg, who sit ninth in the Bundesliga, four points adrift of Europa League qualification with four games remaining.

Labbadia is out of contract in June, though, and with the 53-year-old informing the club in March that he would not be renewing his deal, Wolfsburg have elected to move for Glasner, current coach of LASK Linz, who sit second in the Austrian top flight.

Glasner has been appointed on a three-year contract, and the 44-year-old believes his philosophy and playing style will suit his new club.

"The move to the German Bundesliga is a big challenge, and one which I'm very much looking forward to and very happy to take on," Glasner told Wolfsburg's official website. 

"In my discussions with [managing director] Jorg Schmadtke and [sporting director] Marcel Schafer, we quickly realised we had the same ideas about how to bring successful and attractive football to VfL over the coming years."

Bundesliga 2018-19
