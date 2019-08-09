'World's best coach' Conte a key factor in Lukaku's switch to Inter

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 24 // 09 Aug 2019, 18:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Inter boss Antonio Conte

Romelu Lukaku described Antonio Conte as the best coach in the world and revealed the Italian played a big part in his decision to join Inter.

The San Siro side saw off competition from Serie A rivals Juventus to sign Lukaku from Manchester United on Thursday in a deal reported to be worth €80million (£73m).

Conte first tried to sign the Belgium international for Chelsea two years ago, only to miss out to Man United, but the pair now have the opportunity to work alongside each other at Inter.

And Lukaku is relishing the chance to develop his game under Conte, who won three successive Serie A titles at Juventus before lifting the Premier League and FA Cup at Chelsea.

To everyone involved with Manchester United - from the board to the manager and his staff, the players, and all the fans. Thank you and good luck for the future @ManUtd. pic.twitter.com/EI6POzQGFm — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 8, 2019

"The coach was a key factor. He’s the best coach in the world - he manages to improve his players, while his career speaks for itself," Lukaku told his new side's official website.

"I would like to thank president Steven Zhang and CEO Giuseppe Marotta for the faith they’ve shown in me. I'm delighted to be here at Inter."

Lukaku has been handed the coveted number nine shirt that was previously warn by Mauro Icardi, who remains at the club but is not part of Conte's plans.

Inter finished fourth under Luciano Spalletti in Serie A last season and have not won the Scudetto since 2009-10, but their club-record signing was hopeful of a return to the glory days.

Advertisement

100 - Romelu Lukaku is the fifth-youngest player to reach 100 goals in the Premier League (24y 322d), as well as the youngest non-English player to achieve this milestone. Force. pic.twitter.com/nVYhhBsWr9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 8, 2019

"I chose Inter because of the club’s project," he said. "I think Inter are heading in the right direction and I needed a new challenge.

"Here, the foundations are there to do well. Through my commitment and my desire to perform, I want to help this team achieve big things.

"I won't get ahead of myself, but I hope we’ll have achieved great results come the end of the season."