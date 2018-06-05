Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Zaza 'emotional' after Italy goal

Euro 2016 ended in humiliation for Simone Zaza, making his goal for Italy against Netherlands a significant one for the striker.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 04:14 IST
116
SimoneZazaCropped
Italy's Simone Zaza

Simone Zaza conceded to feeling "a little emotional" after scoring in Italy's 1-1 draw with Netherlands, two years on from his embarrassing penalty miss against Germany.

The striker broke the deadlock in Turin, albeit with the aid of Virgil van Dijk's unfortunate attempt at a clearance from Federico Chiesa's low cross.

Zaza's goal, which came shortly after his introduction from the bench, helped to ease some of the pain of his spot-kick howler at Euro 2016, when his bizarre run-up preceded a wild effort which he blazed over the crossbar in a quarter-final shoot-out loss.

Nathan Ake levelled the scores in Monday's match after Domenico Criscito had seen red for the hosts in a clash of two sides who failed to qualify for the World Cup, but Zaza was able to focus on the positives. 

"I am happy for the goal as I had some rather sad memories of the national team," the Valencia forward told Rai Sport.

"I was a little lucky, but I had a really rough time and all those negative memories, so I felt a little emotional.

"I am happy with the performance, as we are a young squad and – unfortunately to a degree – we have a lot of time to prepare for the next tournament.

"Negative moments, not just that penalty, but also my experience in England [with West Ham], helped me to grow. I thank the people who were always close to me and I march on.

"I might be biased, but I think Italy have a young, enthusiastic side with a lot of quality and even more potential that over time will become competitive."

Netherlands score late to draw with Italy 1-1 in Turin
RELATED STORY
International Friendlies: France vs Italy, 3 key battles...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Antonio Conte may be appointed Italy manager
RELATED STORY
Balotelli scores on return as Italy beats Saudi Arabia 2-1
RELATED STORY
Mancini laments Criscito's 'enormously naive error'
RELATED STORY
International Friendlies: France 3-1 Italy, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Mancini hands Balotelli Italy recall
RELATED STORY
Mario Balotelli included in Mancini's first Italy squad
RELATED STORY
Buffon to play on for Italy as Di Biagio calls up...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT ARM MOL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018