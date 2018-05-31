Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Zidane planning break after Real Madrid exit

Zinedine Zidane is leaving Real Madrid but he does not intend to take over at another club in the immediate future.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 18:09 IST
440
zinedine zidane - cropped
Zinedine Zidane during a Real Madrid match

Zinedine Zidane says he does not plan to take on another coaching job immediately after leaving Real Madrid.

The 45-year-old made the unexpected announcement on Thursday that he will be stepping down as head coach at the Santiago Bernabeu, just five days after winning a third Champions League in a row.

The former France star won nine major trophies in less than three years in charge of the club and has already been tipped as a possible replacement for Didier Deschamps after France's World Cup campaign.

However, Zidane intends to take a break from the dugout before planning his next move.

"I'm not going to manage another side now," he told a news conference. "I'm not looking for another team."

Club president Florentino Perez described Zidane's decision as a shock, saying he only found out when he spoke to him at his home on Wednesday.

Zidane also confirmed the only player he spoke to personally to confirm his plans was club captain Sergio Ramos.

"All the squad were told at the same time," he said. "I didn't speak to them personally, they found out through a message.

"I spoke to Sergio Ramos, he's the captain, I played alongside him and he respects my decision."

Real Madrid CF Football
3 possible reasons why Zidane left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Have a Zinedine Zidane Conundrum 
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts After Zinedine Zidane Resigns As Real...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Zidane to leave Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
We do not think about that - Zidane shrugs off Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Real Madrid Should Not Sack Zidane
RELATED STORY
5 greatest matches for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
That's a lie! Madrid boss Zidane slams Isco exit talk
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Major Issues Zinedine Zidane Must Address...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final: Which Formation Should Zidane Use...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS RUS
1 - 0
03 Jun ALB UKR 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun AND CAP 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 10:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun BAR BEL 04:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018