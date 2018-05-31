Zidane planning break after Real Madrid exit

Zinedine Zidane is leaving Real Madrid but he does not intend to take over at another club in the immediate future.

Zinedine Zidane during a Real Madrid match

Zinedine Zidane says he does not plan to take on another coaching job immediately after leaving Real Madrid.

The 45-year-old made the unexpected announcement on Thursday that he will be stepping down as head coach at the Santiago Bernabeu, just five days after winning a third Champions League in a row.

The former France star won nine major trophies in less than three years in charge of the club and has already been tipped as a possible replacement for Didier Deschamps after France's World Cup campaign.

However, Zidane intends to take a break from the dugout before planning his next move.

"I'm not going to manage another side now," he told a news conference. "I'm not looking for another team."

Club president Florentino Perez described Zidane's decision as a shock, saying he only found out when he spoke to him at his home on Wednesday.

Zidane also confirmed the only player he spoke to personally to confirm his plans was club captain Sergio Ramos.

"All the squad were told at the same time," he said. "I didn't speak to them personally, they found out through a message.

"I spoke to Sergio Ramos, he's the captain, I played alongside him and he respects my decision."