Zola frustrated after been made to wait on Chelsea decision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
204   //    05 Jul 2019, 13:10 IST
Zola - cropped
Gianfranco Zola has left his role at Chelsea

Gianfranco Zola has been left frustrated after Chelsea waited on informing him he would not be part of Frank Lampard's coaching staff.

Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge was confirmed on Thursday, with the Chelsea great signing a three-year contract following an impressive maiden season in management with Derby County.

Following Lampard's unveiling, Chelsea confirmed Zola - assistant boss under Maurizio Sarri - would not retain his role.

Assistant coaches Jody Morris, Chris Jones, Joe Edwards and Eddie Newton will form the backroom staff under Lampard, who said on Thursday he is not aiming to build an "old boys' club".

And though Zola expressed his thanks to Chelsea for the experience, he believes the club's late decision has restricted his chances of securing a coaching role elsewhere.

"I found out quite late and the manager positions of the other teams have all been sorted out," Zola told The Sun.

"Regardless, it is a minor thing for me. It was important that it helped my career. Working for a top club with a top coach has been good for me.

"I was head coach before and my main ambition is to return to that. But to work for Maurizio and Chelsea was a great opportunity.

"The most important thing is I want to get on with my future. I would like to stay in England. I will have to wait and see what happens now."

Zola has previously taken charge of West Ham, Watford, Cagliari, Al-Arabi and Birmingham City.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
