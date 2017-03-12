Dominant Chawrasia retains Hero Indian Open title

There was no stopping SSP Chawrasia on the final day in New Delhi as he retained his Hero Indian Open title.

by Omnisport News 12 Mar 2017, 18:08 IST

SSP Chawrasia made it back-to-back Hero Indian Open triumphs with a dominant display to finish seven shots clear at the top, creating a piece of national history in the process.

The home favourite - who became the first Indian to defend a European Tour title and the first player to win their opening four events in their home country - returned to finish his third round on Sunday, picking up three more shots to sign for a 68, then produced a solid 71 as his rivals fell well short of his 10-under par for the tournament.

What had been an overnight three-way tie for the lead between Chawrasia, Eddie Pepperell and Carlos Pigem turned into a one-horse race, with the Englishman's decline the most dramatic.

Pepperell lost seven strokes over as many holes to conclude a third-round 78 and failed to rediscover his form in carding a 76 in his final set of 18.

Pigem fared better in concluding his third round for a 67, but he too showed a marked decline to sign for a 78 to finish nine strokes back, with Malaysia's Gavin Green ending up as Chawrasia's closest competitor on three under overall.

Matteo Manassero, Scott Jamieson and Anirban Lahiri were the only other players to finish under par in New Delhi.

A delighted Chawrasia said: "I'm winning back-to-back so I'm really very happy.

"This is a very tough course so I'm just trying to play straight and to the right place. I played very consistently this week.

"After driving [on the 18th] I was thinking, 'now I've won the tournament'. I know on the 18th hole, driving is very, very tough."