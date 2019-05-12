×
Every surges into AT&T Byron Nelson lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    12 May 2019, 07:48 IST
Matt Every
Matt Every

Matt Every was in red-hot form as he grabbed the lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson before the third round was suspended due to darkness.

The 35-year-old American was six under through nine holes in his third round, taking the lead at 18 under when play was stopped.

Play was suspended for several hours during the day due to inclement weather, but Every was unfazed.

He started his day with an eagle on the first hole and added another four birdies on his front nine.

He played so well on Saturday he erased a five-shot lead of Sung Kang and is up by one on the South Korean, who is at 17 under for the tournament.

Every, Kang and Tyler Duncan (15 under) – the top three – were yet to begin the back nine in the third round.

Duncan is in sole possession of third place, two shots clear of Scott Piercy, Sebastian Munoz and Rory Sabbatini.

While Every was great on Saturday, there was plenty of scoring to be had as the course was softened up by the inclement weather throughout the day.

Nicholas Lindheim was nine under through 15 holes when play was suspended and Joey Garber was seven under. Both men are part of a seven-way tie for seventh at 12 under.

Jordan Spieth is in a tie for 16th at 10 under while Patrick Reed is tied for 35th at eight under.

