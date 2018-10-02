Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fleetwood felt like a 'rock star' at Ryder Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    02 Oct 2018, 09:47 IST
TommyFleetwood - Cropped
Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood revealed he felt like a rock star after helping Europe win the Ryder Cup in France.

The Englishman won four points as his combination with Francesco Molinari helped Europe beat the United States 17.5 - 10.5 at Le Golf National.

Fleetwood, 27, said he was unable to compare the feeling of Ryder Cup success to anything he has experienced previously.

"It was amazing. It is the closest thing we get to being a rock star or a ­footballer scoring a goal in a World Cup final – that is what it felt like," he told The Mirror.

"It is very, very cool. When you are part of a Ryder Cup, you can see why people like Ian Poulter, who lives and breathes for the Ryder Cup, wanted to get back in that team so badly.

"I have not won majors – I have gone down the stretch trying to win them – it is not even a comparison being on the 16th hole on a Friday morning trying to win a point. It just amazing, just weird."

Fleetwood has risen up to world number 12 and has two top-four finishes at majors – at the past two U.S. Opens.

