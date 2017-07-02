Lingmerth leads despite 73 at TPC Potomac

Despite shooting a three-over 73 in the third round, David Lingmerth leads the Quicken Loans National.

David Lingmerth will carry a one-shot lead into the final round of the Quicken Loans National despite battling on Saturday.

The Swede carded a three-over 73 in his third round at TPC Potomac, where play was suspended for 90 minutes during the afternoon due to dangerous weather, to slip back to seven under.

But no-one was able to make enough of a charge to deny Lingmerth, a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, the overnight lead.

Daniel Summerhays fired an even-par 70 to be a shot back, while fellow American Spencer Levin is at five under.

Levin produced the best round of the day, his 65 including six birdies as he moved into outright third.

Lingmerth made a bogey-birdie start before finding water off the tee at the fourth, leading to a double bogey.

He bogeyed the 10th and 17th holes, either side of a birdie at the 14th, but will still carry the lead into the final round in Maryland.

Australians Curtis Luck (67) and Geoff Ogilvy (74) are at four under along with South Korean Kang Sung.

Kyle Stanley and Charles Howell III both carded 67s to be in a tie for seventh.

Rickie Fowler produced his best round of the tournament so far, a two-under 68 bringing him back to even-par.