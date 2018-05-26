Marvellous McIlroy moves three clear at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy continued his impressive form at Wentworth, firing a seven-under second round to move clear at the summit.

Rory McIlroy in action at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to move into a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the BMW PGA Championship.

The 2014 champion was in imperious form at Wentworth on Friday, his outstanding iron play seeing him find 17 greens in regulation as he moved to 12 under for the tournament.

He went ahead of overnight leader Lucas Bjerregaard by the seventh hole with the second of seven birdies, including a stretch of four in a row on the back nine of the West Course.

"I played really well to go bogey-free around here," McIlroy told the European Tour's official website.

"It was one of the best rounds of golf I've played this year, ball-striking-wise. There's still a couple of loose shots in there but overall it was a great round of golf.

"I had everything firing today and it was nice to take advantage of the opportunities I gave myself."

McIlroy's 132 total is the second lowest 36-hole in #BMWPGA history.



Bettered only by Paul McGinley (131, 2008) pic.twitter.com/Eex3i5j4M6 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 25, 2018

McIlroy's performance certainly impressed one of his playing partners in Alex Noren, who quipped: "That' the best round I've ever seen - I'm about to quit golf!"

Defending champion Noren - who shot a final round of 62 last year to clinch a stunning victory - was excellent too, signing for a 68 to sit in a four-way tie on seven under.

Robert Rock, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Francesco Molinari are also on seven under, one shot behind Tommy Fleetwood, who has now shot par or better in 20 of his 22 rounds this season after a second-round 66.

However, Sam Horsfield and Sebastien Gros are the closest challengers to McIlroy, the latter closing out an eventful back nine with a birdie in fading light to join the Englishman on nine under.

"I think any time you're playing on the weekend and you're up there near Rory, I think you're going to be doing pretty well," Horsfield told the European Tour.

As for Bjerregaard, a one-over 73 leaves him in a logjam at six under, with newly appointed European Ryder Cup vice-captain Graeme McDowell also in the 10-man group tied for ninth place.