Presidents Cup 2019: USA turn to Fowler, Kuchar for foursomes

Rickie Fowler will play in Friday's foursomes at the Presidents Cup as the United States look to fight back against the Internationals in Melbourne.

Fowler was left out of the four-ball contests as the Internationals took a 4-1 lead on Thursday, but will combine with Gary Woodland against Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

The American has a 4-3-1 record at the Presidents Cup, going 2-1-1 in the foursomes format.

Matt Kuchar will also play after missing out on Thursday, teaming up with Dustin Johnson against Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.

Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, beaten 2 and 1 by Byeong Hun An and Scott in their four-ball match, sit out on Friday.

The Internationals made one change with Australian Smith getting his chance.

Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin will face Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman team up against Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods will again play with Justin Thomas.

Woods and Thomas, USA's only winners on Thursday, will face Hideki Matsuyama and An.

Friday's foursomes matches (Internationals v the USA)

Adam Scott/Louis Oosthuizen v Matt Kuchar/Dustin Johnson

Joaquin Niemann/Adam Hadwin v Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Abraham Ancer/Marc Leishman v Patrick Reed/Webb Simpson

Hideki Matsuyama/Byeong Hun An v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

Cameron Smith/Im Sung-jae v Rickie Fowler/Gary Woodland