Thomas among golfers to donate to appeal for Lyle's daughters

News
19   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:03 IST
Justin Thomas - cropped
Golfer Justin Thomas

Major winner Justin Thomas has urged his fellow golfers to donate to an appeal set up for Jarrod Lyle's daughters after it was announced their father will begin end-of-life care.

Lyle, 36, is battling acute myeloid leukaemia for a third time and earlier this week his wife posted a message on his official Facebook page that said the Australian would start palliative care as he focuses on spending his remaining time with his family.

A page has since been set up on the website GoFundMe titled 'Jarrod Lyle's Girls', which Thomas and others on the PGA Tour have contributed to, taking the total over $42,000.

Thomas, who won the US PGA Championship 12 months ago, also posted a message on his Twitter account asking for more donations from his fellow professionals towards the fund for Lusi and Jemma.

The American said: "Hey PGA Tour family, please help me in supporting Jarrod Lyle's two girls by donating to this @gofundme page. Jarrod and his family deserve nothing but support in these times. Thanks!"

