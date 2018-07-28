Tiger's next major win will be his best, says Torrance

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 28 Jul 2018, 02:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods at The Open

Sam Torrance says Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time but believes a 15th major win would have to rank as his best.

Woods last triumphed at a major 10 years ago and has not won on the PGA Tour since 2013, but briefly led on the final day at The Open this month as he finished in a tie for sixth.

And Torrance, a former European Ryder Cup star and captain, is keen to see Woods return to winning ways.

"I wanted [Tiger] to win [at The Open]," Torrance told Omnisport.

"I think he's the greatest player that's ever lived. Woods plays golf that we're not familiar with and, in the late 90s, he was just extraordinary.

The fans’ support today, and all week, was amazing. Thanks for making my return to links golf something I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/Om5evUtWFS — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 22, 2018

"He's back, this has proven it and he will win another major. I do expect him to be picked for the Ryder Cup team.

"If he wins another major, I think it will be his best win. This is one that has come out of a tough time with injuries and, 18 months ago, he never thought he would play again.

"To then be leading The Open is incredible."

Torrance was speaking at the Icons of Rugby event at the Buckinghamshire Golf Club.