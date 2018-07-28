Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tiger's next major win will be his best, says Torrance

14   //    28 Jul 2018, 02:12 IST
Tiger Woods at The Open

Sam Torrance says Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time but believes a 15th major win would have to rank as his best.

Woods last triumphed at a major 10 years ago and has not won on the PGA Tour since 2013, but briefly led on the final day at The Open this month as he finished in a tie for sixth.

And Torrance, a former European Ryder Cup star and captain, is keen to see Woods return to winning ways.

"I wanted [Tiger] to win [at The Open]," Torrance told Omnisport.

"I think he's the greatest player that's ever lived. Woods plays golf that we're not familiar with and, in the late 90s, he was just extraordinary.

"He's back, this has proven it and he will win another major. I do expect him to be picked for the Ryder Cup team.

"If he wins another major, I think it will be his best win. This is one that has come out of a tough time with injuries and, 18 months ago, he never thought he would play again.

"To then be leading The Open is incredible."

 

Torrance was speaking at the Icons of Rugby event at the Buckinghamshire Golf Club.

