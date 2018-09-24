Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World of golf is proud of Woods – Rose

Omnisport
24 Sep 2018
Tiger Woods

FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose paid tribute to Tiger Woods, saying the world of golf was proud of the American after his win at the Tour Championship.

Woods secured his first win in more than five years with a two-stroke victory at East Lake on Sunday.

Rose fell back into a tie for fourth, but it was enough to secure the FedEx Cup title and $10million bonus.

During the presentation, at which Woods, 42, was emotional, Rose lauded the 14-time major champion for his return to winning ways.

"I would like to take this moment to congratulate Tiger," the Englishman, 38, said.

"I think the world of golf is really proud of you right now and is super excited about your game and the way the game of golf is going with so many great young players.

"It's nice for us old guys to get a little moment in the sun."

Rose, the world number one, battled to a three-over 73 in the final round, but managed to clinch the FedEx Cup title.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion said he had aimed to win the PGA Tour event, only for his focus to quickly change.

"It was like a bit of a slow death for me, it was definitely a totally different vibe," Rose said.

"Obviously I had a plan A today of trying to get out there and challenge Tiger and try to win the Tour Championship, but that wasn't to be so plan B quickly came into the equation.

"It was a fight for sure."

