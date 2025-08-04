5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (August 4 to 7, 2025)

There are a lot of ways to earn money in GTA Online in 2025. From earning passive income from businesses or completing heists to get a big paycheck, there’s something for everyone in this ever-expanding world of Los Santos. However, Rockstar boosts certain activities in the game every week, allowing players to earn more money in less time by playing them.

In this article, we will discuss five of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online right now that you should try before 2 am PT, August 7, 2025.

Note: The article is subject to the writer's opinion and analysis of the weekly update.

5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online: Odd Jobs and others (August 3 to 7, 2025)

1) Odd Jobs

A promotional picture of the Odd Jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar did something different this time with the latest GTA Online weekly update. Instead of focusing on major activities in Los Santos, the developers have promoted odd jobs. Some of the side activities are now giving 2x cash and RP, making them one of the best sources for money in GTA Online. This includes:

The last two entries are the latest ones that debuted with the latest Money Fronts DLC. As completing one delivery only takes a few minutes, doing them repeatedly will give a great amount of cash this week.

2) Featured adversary modes

A promotional picture of the Kill Quota adversary mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a lot of adversary modes in GTA Online, and it could be overwhelming to remember and play every one of them. Most of the time, there aren’t enough players ready to play a certain adversary mode. That’s why Rockstar added the GTA Online Featured Series playlist.

This special playlist contains certain adversary modes for you to try each week, and the best part is the double bonuses you can earn by participating in them. Let’s look at all of the adversary modes available in the Featured Series this week:

Collection Time II

Collection Time I

Land Grab V

Land Grab IV

Kill Quota III

Kill Quota V

Trap Door II

Trap Door I

3) Back to Cayo Perico

The Cayo Perico island made a surprise return last month via a new game mode – the Cayo Perico Motor Wars. It is an adversary mode that has been added as part of the Money Fronts drip-feed content, and it functions similarly to a Last Team Standing match. There is a good variety of arsenal that participants can find in this mode, including:

Sticky Bombs

Homing Launcher

Railgun

Marksman Rifle Mk II

Special Carbine Mk II

Combat Shotgun

El Strickler

There are some weaponized vehicles too that one can find here, including:

TM-02 Khanjali

Barrage

APC

All of this makes it one of the best and most interesting ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online this week.

4) Washing Cars

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC added one of the best businesses in Los Santos – Hands On Car Wash. Located in Strawberry, the business allows one to earn more in a variety of ways, mainly:

However, one can also earn passive money from it, starting anywhere from $750 to $1500. What makes it special this week is that it is being boosted, allowing the business owners to earn double the amount of passive income. This makes the Hands On Car Wash business one of the best ways to earn money in Los Santos.

5) The Priority File of the week

Every week, the GTA Online Garment Factory owners have access to the Priority File mission. This is one of the available FIB Files missions, but it pays double the amount of cash. This week, the Priority File is none other than The Fine Art File.

The objective of the mission is simple: Retrieve a stolen piece of art from a penthouse. However, you will need certain things to help them in this mission, mainly the EMP Charges and a helicopter.

Completing this mission right now will give you more than $300,000, making it one of the best ways to earn money for the Garment Factory owners.

Although there are dozens of other ways to make money in Los Santos, you should try all of the aforementioned options and hustle a bit faster than usual.

