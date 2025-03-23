5 best things to buy in the GTA Online weekly update (March 23-27, 2025)

GTA Online weekly updates are always a great opportunity to experience things that one may otherwise not. Rockstar often gives good bonuses on in-game modes and discounts on select items, so there’s always something for everyone. Some even considered these weekly events the best time to buy new stuff at a discount, saving tons of money.

Ad

This article aims to guide players in deciding the best investment by sharing the five best things featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update, available till 2 am PT on March 27, 2025.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Sticky Bombs, Rogue, and more (March 23-27, 2025)

1) Sticky Bombs

Ad

Trending

Weapons will always play an important role in the world of Los Santos, and when it comes to throwable ones, there’s no better option than the Sticky Bombs. These are incredibly useful for the following reasons:

Can be strategically thrown at enemies from inside vehicles, which comes in handy in defeating griefers.

Allow players to detonate them whenever they want, making it a more viable choice than the standard grenades.

Ad

These can be obtained from the Gun Van seller for free in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

2) MonstroCiti

Ad

The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought the Maibatsu MonstroCiti back into the limelight. The two-seater off-roader debuted in Los Santos in 2023 with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. Its resemblance to the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (1997-1999) makes it stand out from the other vehicles.

Powered by a V6 engine, the MonstroCiti can reach an impressive maximum speed of 135.75 mph (218.47 km/h) with the HSW Performance Upgrades. Moreover, its compatibility with Imani-Tech upgrades makes it great for getaway purposes.

Ad

Players can buy it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,485,000. Alternatively, one can try to win it for free as this week’s podium vehicle.

Also Check: 5 best guns in GTA 5 Online (post-Oscar Guzman update)

3) Western Company Rogue

A picture of the Western Company Rogue (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since the release of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again, aircraft have again taken the spotlight, and there’s no better aircraft to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update than the Rogue. It is a two-seater trainer attack plane seemingly based on the real-life Beechcraft T-6 Texan II.

Ad

With a top speed of 219.50 mph (353.25 km/h), it is the third fastest plane in GTA Online. Furthermore, it has access to many useful weapons, such as Explosive MGsG and Missiles, making it lethal in the right hands.

It is currently obtainable at a 40% discounted price of $957,600-$720,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 6 delay could 'tank' some companies, says analyst: Report

4) Dinka Verus

Ad

Another off-roader and one of the unique vehicles featured this week is the Dinka Verus, a military ATV inspired by the real-life Honda FourTrax Rancher. Rockstar added it to the game in 2020 with The Cayo Perico Heist DLC update.

Being an ATV, it performs decently well. According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the Verus possesses a top speed of 84.00 mph (135.18 km/h). Furthermore, the rumor of its return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 makes it one of the best things to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Ad

The Verus is featured at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom and can be bought for $192,000.

5) Enus Windsor Drop

A picture of Enus Windsor Drop (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Lastly, there’s Enus Windsor Drop, a four-seater luxury convertible coupe seemingly inspired by the real-life Rolls-Royce Ghost. It has been a part of the game since 2016’s Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC update.

Ad

When it comes to performance, the Windsor Drop can reach a top speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.359. The best part about owning this vehicle is the experience of driving a luxury ride, along with a couple of cool customization options.

It is available from Legendary Motorsport for $900,000. Alternatively, the latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to try winning it as the newest Prize Ride of the Week. They just need to win the LSCM series in the top five positions for three consecutive days.

Ad

Also Check: 5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (March 22 to 27, 2025)

As always, buying new things depends on one’s preferences, and players should check out the aforementioned things featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update at least once.

Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback