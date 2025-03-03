GTA Online solo money making guide (2025)

GTA Online solo money making is very easy in 2025. Rockstar Games has made several options available for that in recent years, and even allowed completing business missions and heists alone in Invite Only sessions, which prevents interference from griefers. However, new players may need a bit of assistance with that.

Ad

This article will serve as a brief guide for GTA Online solo money making in 2025, pointing out some tips, as well as the best jobs to take up in Los Santos and Blaine County to get rich without other players' help.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA Online solo money making guide: Best practices, jobs, and more (2025)

GTA Online solo money making: Play in Invite Only Sessions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The best way to play GTA Online solo in 2025 is in an Invite Only session. Here's how to join an Invite Only session from GTA 5 story mode:

Ad

Trending

Step 1 - Open pause menu

- Open pause menu Step 2 - Go to Online

- Go to Online Step 3 - Click on Play GTA Online

- Click on Play GTA Online Step 4 - Select Invite Only Session

If you are in the multiplayer's Public session, here's how to switch to an Invite Only session:

Step 1 - Open the pause menu

- Open the pause menu Step 2 - Go to Online

- Go to Online Step 3 - Click on Find New Session

- Click on Find New Session Step 4 - Select Invite Only Session

In a private lobby, you are free from potential botherings from other players, allowing you to complete jobs that can be done with a single participant.

Ad

GTA Online solo money making guide: Getting started

GTA Online solo money making: Nightclub (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you went through the Career Builder in GTA 5 Enhanced, then you should have a bit of cash with a business, a car, and some weapons. The best Career Builder choice in terms of businesses for solo players is the Nightclub.

Ad

The Nightclub is a mostly passive business in GTA Online, requiring occasional Management tasks to maintain its popularity. At the highest popularity, a GTA Online Nightclub can make $50,000 every 48 minutes. Additionally, it has a Warehouse that works in relation with certain other businesses and acts as an extra money-making outlet.

The GTA Online Bunker (Gunrunning) is also a good option. It requires refilling supplies periodically to manufacture products that can be sold through randomly assigned Sell Missions. However, solo players must sell it in small quantities to avoid getting more than one sale vehicle.

Ad

Ad

As for those on PS4 and Xbox One (or anyone that did not use the Career Builder), try gathering a decent amount of cash by completing DLC story missions (such as Los Santos Drug Wars), daily jobs (like G's Cache, LS Tags), and finding collectibles.

GTA Online solo money making: Best jobs

Ad

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid requires no investment and, hence, is one of the best jobs for GTA Online solo money making as a beginner (or even a veteran for that matter). This job will become available on the map following a call from Vincent Effenburger, marked with a yellow V icon. It features six missions and pays $500,000 upon completion.

Grind it to easily gather millions over time. Then, meet Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker (at the Diamond Casino) to unlock the Kosatka Submarine. It costs $2,200,000 on the Warstock Cache and Carry website, but you must make this investment to unlock the only solo heist in GTA Online - The Cayo Perico Heist.

Ad

The Cayo Perico Heist can pay around a million dollars each time (depending on Primary and Secondary Targets). Grind it in tandem with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid to accrue millions of dollars.

Ad

Once you are in a good enough state to invest in other areas, try to get some of these GTA Online businesses as they have well-paying, solo-friendly jobs:

Celebrity Solutions Agency

Salvage Yard

Acid Lab

Darnell Bros Garment Factory

Auto Shop

Also, try to get a Nightclub and Bunker if you don't already have them via the Career Builder introduction.

GTA Online solo money making guide: Other things to keep in mind

Avoid getting multiple apartments or houses. They are not that useful in 2025 from a GTA Online solo money making aspect. They provide a spawn location and garage space, but these two things are also available in quite a few businesses.

Ad

As for vehicles, go with quality over quantity. Try to get fast rides and have some useful features like the Bravado Buffalo STX. You can even complete the Los Santos Drug Wars missions to get a free super car (Ocelot Virtue). These cars can be helpful in several GTA Online jobs.

In short, save money by avoiding extravagant purchases and focus on maximizing your profits via businesses and heists, at least initially.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback