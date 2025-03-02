Is the Vapid Festival Bus worth getting in GTA Online in 2025?

The latest GTA Online weekly update has pushed the Vapid Festival Bus back into the limelight. Rockstar Games added this Burning Man Festival bus in 2018 with the After Hours DLC. The update added the popular Nightclub property to the world of Los Santos, and fans loved to drive the bus across the map with their friends or solo, enjoying the party theme of the DLC.

Fast-forward to 2025, there have been many changes in the landscape of Los Santos, making one wonder if the vehicle is even worth buying anymore. Simply put — yes, the Vapid Festival Bus is still worth buying, but only as a collectible item. It doesn’t offer much to the game nowadays.

This article further shares more details about the unique automobile that one should know about.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the vehicle.

Vapid Festival Bus in GTA Online: Design

Rockstar Games has seemingly taken a fair amount of time to design the Vapid Festival Bus in GTA Online. Being a stage bus, it appears to be inspired by the Robot Heart Burning Man festival bus.

Thanks to the following features, players might see the close resemblance between the in-game vehicle and the real-life festival bus:

Neon lights

Large speakers on the left side of the bus

Large speaker on the stage roof

A large neon skull sculpture

Talking about the stage, it's wide, long, and features an animated panel. There are a lot of colorful decorations on it as well, making it visually appealing for many.

Another thing that makes the Vapid Festival Bus different from its prison counterpart in Grand Theft Auto Online is the lack of frames on the side windows and the extra lights on the upper side.

Additionally, Rockstar Games has created 10 different festival-themed liveries for the bus, allowing players to customize it as per their liking.

Overall, its unique appearance makes it an eye-catcher in a public lobby.

Vapid Festival Bus in GTA Online: Performance

Unfortunately, performance is where the Vapid Festival Bus suffers the most. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the vehicle can go up to a top speed of only 59.50 mph (95.76 km/h) and takes over 2 minutes to complete a lap on average. This level of low performance makes it one of the slowest vehicles in the entire game.

Other Features

This bus' only redeemable quality is that it allows players to play in-game music on the radio, come out of the vehicle without turning the engine off, and continue enjoying the music. Players can do this by pressing the horn button, which also activates the neon lights and the DJ turntable.

Final Verdict

Overall, the Festival Bus is kind of a relic that players can collect in 2025. Its poor performance and lack of any meaningful features don’t give any other reason to buy it.

