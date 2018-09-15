Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NHL clears Capitals on trading, signing Orpik after buyout

Associated Press
15 Sep 2018
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The NHL questioned the Washington Capitals about re-signing Brooks Orpik after trading him to Colorado and cleared the Stanley Cup champions of any wrongdoing.

General manager Brian MacLellan said the league questioned the Capitals for trading the veteran defenseman and then bringing him back at a cheaper salary after the Avalanche bought him out. MacLellan said the Capitals were above board in everything they did and would face no consequences.

"They put us through a thorough questioning," MacLellan said Friday. "We did everything above board, and we answered the questions honestly. There was no repercussions, so I think we're good."

In an email to The Associated Press, deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed MacLellan's assessment that the league investigated Washington and found nothing to be amiss with Orpik's situation.

At the draft in June, the Capitals traded Orpik and backup goaltender Philipp Grubuaer to Colorado for a second-round pick, a move made largely to clear salary-cap space. Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said almost immediately after the trade that he'd be buying out the final season of Orpik's deal that carried a salary of $4.5 million and a cap hit of $5.5 million.

Orpik signed with the Capitals about a month later, a one-year deal worth $1 million with $500,000 in incentives. If the 37-year-old defenseman reaches those incentives, he'll combine to make the same amount he would have if he weren't bought out.

MacLellan assumed some rival teams wondered about the Capitals' handling of the situation but was never worried that they broke any rules. A team isn't allowed to re-sign a player after buying him out, but because Colorado went through that process, Washington signing Orpik was legal.

"We did everything by the book," MacLellan said. "We did everything straight."

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Capitals trade Orpik, Grubauer to Avalanche
AP sources: Avalanche sign Grubauer, begin to buy out Orpik
Capitals bring back Brooks Orpik, a leader on Cup title team
Flames come away as biggest winner at NHL draft
Capitals try to forget Cup celebrations as NHL camps open
Capitals re-sign Carlson to $64M, 8-year deal
Trotz, Capitals begin working toward contract extension
The Latest: Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup over Vegas
Playoff disappointments make Cup parade sweeter for Capitals
Trying to keep Trotz is first priority for champion Capitals
