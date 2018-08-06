Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chase Elliott's first NASCAR Cup win cheered by racing community

Omnisport
06 Aug 2018
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott finally did it Sunday, winning at Watkins Glen for his first career NASCAR Cup victory, and as he noted right after the race, there will be some partying tonight.

But in many ways, Elliott isn't the only one celebrating this victory. The son of 1988 NASCAR Cup champion Bill Elliott — who was voted the sport's most popular driver a record 16 times — the 22-year-old Elliott grew up in the sport. Just as likeable and approachable as his father, he's already been hailed as the favorite to win the sport's most popular driver award this season.

Yet in three NASCAR Cup seasons Elliott had fallen short of victory, despite many close calls. He'd finished second a heartbreaking eight times coming into Watkins Glen, his 99th career start.

But after Elliott held off a fierce challenge from defending NASCAR Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap, he finally has that first victory.

And let the celebration begin. In the Elliott family's longtime hometown of Dawsonville, Ga., the fire department sounded the siren to commemorate the victory.

In the drivers' motorhome lot at Watkins Glen, Elliott's friends decorated his motorhome.

Social media filled with tributes and congratulations for Elliott's big day, including these tweets from NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and Truex's crew chief, Cole Pearn.

Elliott's victory clinched him a spot in NASCAR's playoffs. As many media members and fans predicted, this first victory could be the icebreaker that leads to more wins this season.

Now, as Elliott said, it's time to party.

 

 

 

 

 

