    F1 Raceweek: Hamilton and Bottas looking to build momentum - Monaco GP in numbers

    We take a look at some of the best stats as F1 heads to the streets for the Monaco Grand Prix.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 02:03 IST
    30
    hamilton - CROPPED
    Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

    Lewis Hamilton heads to Monaco looking to prove that his early-season Formula One woes are well and truly behind after back-to-back wins.

    The Mercedes man required a late retirement from team-mate Valtteri Bottas to triumph in Baku, but he was far more impressive in the Spanish Grand Prix last time out as he moved 17 points clear at the top of the drivers' standings.

    Hamilton and Bottas are both starting to perform, giving Sebastian Vettel cause for concern as he continues to wait for a landmark victory.

    We take a look at the some of the best stats ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

     

    5 - The safety car made an appearance in each of the first five races of the season (six times in total) for the first time in F1 history.

    64 - Only in Monza (67) have there been more F1 races than at the urban Monaco circuit (64).

    15 - No team has won more times in the principality than McLaren (15), although they are winless since Lewis Hamilton took victory in 2008. Ferrari lead in podiums (51), fastest laps (17), and points (479.5).

    5 - Mercedes secured a one-two finish for the first time this season in the fifth race at Barcelona. The last time it took longer for them to manage the feat was in 2013.

    2 - Both of Hamilton's wins in Monaco have been in rainy conditions (2008, 2016).

    50 - Sebastian Vettel is still searching for his 50th race win in F1. He would become just the fourth driver to reach the half-century behind Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Alain Prost.

    99 - Victory for Kimi Raikkonen would make it 99 races between race wins for the Finn, who last won at the Australian GP in 2013; it would equal Riccardo Patrese for the longest barren run in F1 history.

    - Fernando Alonso is one of three drivers (Hamilton, Vettel) to win points in each race so far this F1 season.

