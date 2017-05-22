Write an Article

Marquez, Lorenzo lead tributes to Hayden

Nicky Hayden's death prompted a host of tributes from leading figures in the motorsport world, including Marc Marquez and Jenson Button.

by Omnisport
News 22 May 2017, 23:58 IST
Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden

Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo were among a host of leading figures from the world of motorsport who paid tribute to Nicky Hayden after the 2006 MotoGP world champion died at the age of 35.

Hayden was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along the Rimini coast last Wednesday and the American was unable to recover from the serious injuries he sustained.

The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital confirmed Hayden had passed away on Monday, prompting tributes to flood in for the hugely popular rider, who competed in the Italian round of the Superbike World Championship at Imola the weekend before his accident.

We take a look at some of the many messages of condolence that were shared via social media.

