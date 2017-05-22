Marquez, Lorenzo lead tributes to Hayden

Nicky Hayden's death prompted a host of tributes from leading figures in the motorsport world, including Marc Marquez and Jenson Button.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 23:58 IST

Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden

Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo were among a host of leading figures from the world of motorsport who paid tribute to Nicky Hayden after the 2006 MotoGP world champion died at the age of 35.

Hayden was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along the Rimini coast last Wednesday and the American was unable to recover from the serious injuries he sustained.

The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital confirmed Hayden had passed away on Monday, prompting tributes to flood in for the hugely popular rider, who competed in the Italian round of the Superbike World Championship at Imola the weekend before his accident.

We take a look at some of the many messages of condolence that were shared via social media.

Destrozado tras la noticia. Nunca te olvidaremos! / I'm shattered after the news. We will never forget you! #DEPNickyHayden #RIPNickyHayden pic.twitter.com/qF5wNnFM6o — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) May 22, 2017

So sad. I can't believe how life can be so cruel. All my condolence to Nicky's family and friends. #RIPNickyHayden pic.twitter.com/CQYg6v8FxT — Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) May 22, 2017

Every motorcycle racer and fan around the world should and probably does look up to this guy. I did, and still do. The best professional I have ever had the pleasure to meet, share a track with and be a friend of. RIP @nicky_hayden. Our thoughts are with Jackie and the whole Hayden family A post shared by Cal Crutchlow (@calcrutchlow) on May 22, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69 pic.twitter.com/ML35Qm7f1g — Dani Pedrosa (@26_DaniPedrosa) May 22, 2017