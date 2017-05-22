Marquez, Lorenzo lead tributes to Hayden
Nicky Hayden's death prompted a host of tributes from leading figures in the motorsport world, including Marc Marquez and Jenson Button.
Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo were among a host of leading figures from the world of motorsport who paid tribute to Nicky Hayden after the 2006 MotoGP world champion died at the age of 35.
Hayden was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along the Rimini coast last Wednesday and the American was unable to recover from the serious injuries he sustained.
The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital confirmed Hayden had passed away on Monday, prompting tributes to flood in for the hugely popular rider, who competed in the Italian round of the Superbike World Championship at Imola the weekend before his accident.
We take a look at some of the many messages of condolence that were shared via social media.
Destrozado tras la noticia. Nunca te olvidaremos! / I'm shattered after the news. We will never forget you! #DEPNickyHayden #RIPNickyHayden pic.twitter.com/qF5wNnFM6o— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) May 22, 2017
So sad. I can't believe how life can be so cruel. All my condolence to Nicky's family and friends. #RIPNickyHayden pic.twitter.com/CQYg6v8FxT— Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) May 22, 2017
Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69 pic.twitter.com/ML35Qm7f1g— Dani Pedrosa (@26_DaniPedrosa) May 22, 2017
One of the best ever and good friend. Always in my heart Rip Nicky Hayden.....#69 #