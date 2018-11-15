NASCAR championship race: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Ford EcoBoost 400

Martin Truex Jr.

With one race to decide the champion of NASCAR's playoffs, this truly is anyone's game.

NASCAR's Championship 4 of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano have all had success at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but none of them have been dominant in victories.

The four drivers have combined for three wins in 52 combined races and not one has won more than once. However, all of them have been in contention repeatedly as they have combined for 33 top-10 finishes.

So who is going to come out on top this weekend? It's hard to say. The good money is on Busch or Harvick, as the two drivers have combined to win 16 races this season, but Truex is the defending champion and has four wins of his own this season, including one on a 1.5-mile track in Kentucky.

We fully believe someone from the Championship 4 will come out on top and we are picking Busch to earn his second win in a row and first NASCAR championship since 2015.

The Ford EcoBoost 400 can be seen Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

What are the betting odds for Homestead-Miami?

Kevin Harvick 11/4 Kyle Busch 11/4 Kyle Larson 3/1 Martin Truex Jr. 6/1 Joey Logano 10/1 Brad Keselowski 15/1 Chase Elliott 20/1 Denny Hamlin 20/1 Clint Bowyer 25/1 Kurt Busch 25/1 Erik Jones 30/1 Aric Almirola 40/1 Ryan Blaney 40/1 Austin Dillon 80/1 Jimmie Johnson 80/1 Daniel Suarez 100/1 Alex Bowman 100/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200/1 Jamie McMurray 300/1 Paul Menard 500/1 William Byron 500/1 Ryan Newman 500/1 Matt Kenseth 500/1 Ty Dillon 1000/1 AJ Allmendinger 1000/1 Chris Buescher 1000/1 Michael McDowell 2000/1 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 2000/1 Regan Smith 5000/1 Field (all others) 1000/1

Which NASCAR drivers are best for your fantasy lineup at Homestead-Miami?

Kyle Larson has the third best odds to win at Homestead-Miami Speedway and for good reason. In five career NASCAR races at the track he has finished in the top 5 three times. In four trips to Miami in the Xfinity series he has finished in the top 10 four times in four tries. Three of those attempts were in the top 3. He also has nine top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks this season.

Brad Keselowski was in last year's Championship 4, but was unable to come away with a win. This year he could be the man to keep one of the top four from winning the race. Keselowski has two top 5s and four top 10s in his career in Miami and has finished in the top 10 seven times in 10 1.5-mile races this season.

Chase Elliott has just made two trips to Homestead-Miami in NASCAR, but he already has a top-5 finish to his name. He also has three top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks this year including a win in the playoffs at Kansas.

Erik Jones has no previous success at Homestead-Miami in NASCAR, but he has had just one chance there. His prowess on 1.5-mile tracks is why he is on this list. Jones has seven top-10 finishes in 10 1.5-mile races this year. Three of those were in the top 5. Going back to last season he has finished in the top 10 50 percent of the time on 1.5-mile tracks.