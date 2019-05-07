NASCAR results at Dover: Martin Truex Jr. claims 21st career win; Kyle Busch ties record

Martin Truex Jr.

Rain stopped Sunday's race at Dover International Speedway, but there was no stopping Martin Truex Jr. Monday.

Truex won the second stage of the Gander RV 400 and led 132 laps en route to his 21st career victory, and second win of 2019.

The move that won Martin Truex Jr. Stage 2 pic.twitter.com/s3z3ihjue4 — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) May 6, 2019

Coincidentally, Truex won his first career race at Dover in 2007 in a race that also was postponed to Monday.

It was an impressive run for a driver who started at the rear of the field because of inspection issues.

"I promise it wasn't easy. It was tough," Truex told FS1 afterward, "but this race car was just incredible.

"It feels incredible, I'm so thankful for this team. What a race car we had today."

The race, run under sunny skies after a weekend of fog and rain, was generally uneventful in terms of crashes and mechanical woes. The big storyline behind Truex Jr. was Kyle Busch, who finished 10th despite slapping the wall early in the third stage. That run gives him 11 straight top-10 finishes to start the season, tying the NASCAR record held by Morgan Shepherd.

Alex Bowman, who like Truex started at the rear of the field, finished second, followed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and polesitter Chase Elliott.

NASCAR results at Dover International Speedway

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Alex Bowman

3. Kyle Larson

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Chase Elliott

6. Erik Jones

7. Joey Logano

8. William Byron

9. Clint Bowyer

10. Kyle Busch

11. Daniel Suarez

12. Brad Keselowski

13. Kurt Busch

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Ryan Blaney

16. Aric Almirola

17. Paul Menard

18. Ryan Newman

19. Austin Dillon

20. Matt DiBenedetto

21. Denny Hamlin

22. Ty Dillon

23. Chris Buescher

24. Michael McDowell

25. Daniel Hemric

26. David Ragan

27. Bubba Wallace

28. Ryan Preece

29. Corey LaJoie

30. Ross Chastain

31. Landon Cassill

32. Matt Tifft

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34. Cody Ware

35. Reed Sorenson

36. Quin Houff

37. B.J. McLeod