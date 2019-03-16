NASCAR starting lineup at California: Austin Dillon wins pole with time of 0.00

Austin Dillon

In possibly the most bizarre qualifying run ever seen, Austin Dillon won the pole for the Auto Club 400 without running a lap.

All of the drivers were waiting to run their final lap in the third round of qualifying and no one wanted to be the first off the line. With the new system of qualifying, drivers can be on the track in close proximity and they like to use that to their advantage to gain a draft.

But in hopes of getting a draft, no one wanted to get off the line and by the time they started to try to make their runs with less than a minute on the clock, they were too late.

No one made it to the line to start an official run and Dillon won by virtue of the fact he posted the fasted time in the second round.

Kevin Harvick will start second and Aric Almirola will be third.

Brad Keselowski (13th) and Kyle Larson (15th) failed to make it to the final round of qualifying.

Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. struggled and will start in 27th.

The Auto Club 400 can be seen at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday on FOX.

Auto Club 400 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number No. 1 Austin Dillon 3 No. 2 Kevin Harvick 4 No. 3 Aric Almirola 10 No. 4 Kyle Busch 18 No. 5 Joey Logano 22 No. 6 Denny Hamlin 11 No. 7 Ryan Newman 6 No. 8 Chase Elliott 9 No. 9 Clint Bowyer 14 No. 10 Ryan Blaney 12 No. 11 Jimmie Johnson 48 No. 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 No. 13 Brad Keselowski 2 No. 14 Chris Buescher 37 No. 15 Kyle Larson 42 No. 16 Ty Dillon 13 No. 17 Daniel Hemric 8 No. 18 Erik Jones 20 No. 19 David Ragan 38 No. 20 Daniel Suarez 41 No. 21 Kurt Busch 1 No. 22 William Byron 24 No. 23 Alex Bowman 88 No. 24 Matt DiBenedetto 95 No. 25 Paul Menard 21 No. 26 Ryan Preece 47 No. 27 Martin Truex Jr. 19 No. 28 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 No. 29 Michael McDowell 34 No. 30 Corey Lajoie 32 No. 31 Ross Chastain 15 No. 32 Matt Tifft 36 No. 33 Landon Cassill 00 No. 34 Cody Ware 51 No. 35 Reed Sorenson 27 No. 36 BJ McLeod 52 No. 37 Garrett Smithley 77 No. 38 Joey Gase 66

What channel is the Auto Club 400 on?

The Auto Club 400 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Auto Club 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Auto Club 400 .

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 15

Time Event Channel 1 p.m. Cup Series First Practice NASCAR.com 2:05 p.m. Xfinity Series First Practice NASCAR.com 4:35 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice FS1 6:30 p.m. Cup Series qualifying FS1/MRN

Saturday, March 16

Time Event Channel 12:05 p.m. Cup Series Second Practice FS1/MRN 1:10 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying FS1 3:30 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice FS1/MRN 5 p.m. Production Alliance Group 300 FS1/MRN

Sunday, March 17

Time Event Channel 3:30 p.m. Auto Club 400 FOX/MRN