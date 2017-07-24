Trevor Bayne heartbroken after chaotic Brickyard 400 loss: 'I was kissing the bricks in my head'

Trevor Bayne was 11 laps away from possibly capturing his second NASCAR "Major" Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway until chaos ensued.

Bayne, whose only other Cup Series win came at the 2011 Daytona 500, was in perfect position for his second trip to victory lane despite running third when Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch wrecked with 11 laps remaining to bring out the caution.

Attempting to win with a fuel gamble, a caution flag at the 2.5-mile track was the last thing Bayne wanted to see as leaders Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson were in worse fuel-shape than he was.

If the race stayed green, all Bayne had to do was hold off Matt Kenseth to steal a win, but Sunday's Brickyard 400 was no ordinary green-flag race. The contest saw a track-record 14 cautions, including four in the final seven laps, one of which collected Bayne with two laps remaining, knocking him from third place to out of the race.

"I just got turned, I guess," Bayne told NBC Sports about the crash which ended his day. "On the restart it stacked up and my wheels were in the air. I really had no control in either direction and I finally got turned. I've never been so disappointed in my entire racing career.

"We had about 10 laps to go saving fuel and had a shot to win and then I thought, ‘Man, this stinks. We had a real easy shot at it,’ and then hanging on, hanging on, third on the last restart and had a really good car. (Crew chief) Matt Puccia and the guys gave me a great race car and I was so thankful to have a shot to win the Brickyard, but I'm just disappointed."

In his third full-time season in the Cup Series, Bayne is enjoying his best year in the Roush Fenway No. 6 Ford but with wix races left in regular season and only four spots available on points, Bayne needed to win Sunday to make the playoffs.

"I was kissing the bricks in my head. I know it's a long way to go, but really we had a big enough lead and I was saving fuel and really making good lap times," Bayne said. "A lot of times you watch Kyle Busch and he lifts early here and makes good lap times, so I studied that this week and it really paid off.

"But with fuel strategy you save and you’re going pretty fast and saving the tires and we had a huge lead over the [Kenseth]. He was coming, but I think I could have held him off. Man, you don’t really get many opportunities for strategy like that to play out and it was, but when the caution came out I might have bent my steering wheel a little bit, and then after that the one on the frontstretch you’re like, ‘What a day.’ It’s just really frustrating."

Bayne will hope for another shot at his second win as NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway next Sunday.