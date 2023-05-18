The Cowboys have fans in all parts of the world as they have one of the strongest fanbases in all of the NFL. One such fan is sports personality Skip Bayless, who always supports quarterback Dak Prescott and the team.

Bayless spoke on his eponymous show about how Dallas will fare in the upcoming season, noting how hard their schedule is. He added that they will face a familiar foe in the playoffs whether it's on the road or at AT&T Stadium:

“My Dallas Cowboys will go 10-7 versus a far harder schedule than they had to play or got to play last year. I believe the Eagles also will go 10 -7, but we the Cowboys will win the tiebreaker and the division. We will win a home playoff game and a road playoff game to reach the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 1995 season."

Bayless concluded:

"Very early prediction, but we will lose at San Francisco for a second straight postseason, for a second time this coming season because we have to play them there during the regular season and we will lose to San Francisco home or away for a third straight playoffs.

"So being completely realistic, I believe my Cowboys will finish 12-8 including the playoffs.”

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys faced the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Dak Prescott accounted for both of Dallas' turnovers with two interceptions in the 19-12 loss.

Prescott and the Cowboys will be under the bright lights a lot this season

Dallas will have the fifth-toughest schedule in the league this upcoming season. Dak and Dallas will have six primetime games this season. They will open up the season against their NFC East rival in the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday NIght Football.

Dallas will have a playoff rematch in Week 5 on Sunday NIght Football on the road versus the 49ers. The following week sees them facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Week 13 will be an NFC clash on Thursday Night Football versus the Seattle Seahawks at home. The team will host Sunday Night Football once again in Week 14 against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Their last primetime matchup is in Week 17 versus the Detroit Lions at home.

We will see if Dallas can make it back to the playoffs for the second straight season.

