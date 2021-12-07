NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Where does every NFC team stand?

Power Rankings continue to sort themselves out as the 2021 NFL season plays out. Entering Week 14, just four of the 16 NFC teams are in the same spot as they were last week. All of the other NFC teams have a new place in the Power Rankings based on recent results and overall performance this year.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

NFC teams ranked #16-#13 in the Week 13 Power Rankings of the 2021 NFL season.

#16 - Detroit Lions (1-10-1)

Last week: #16

Next Week: vs. Denver Broncos

The Detroit Lions finally earned their first victory of the season. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings when quarterback Jared Goff threw a touchdown pass as time expired. There are no more winless teams in the NFL.

Even with the win, the Lions still have the worst record in the NFL. That is why they remain in last place in the NFC Power Rankings. Eight of their 12 games this year have been decided by less than ten points, so as they continue to compete, they can win again before the end of the season.

#15 - Chicago Bears (4-8)

Last week: #14

Next Week: vs. Green Bay Packers

After earning a victory on Thanksgiving Day over the Lions, the Chicago Bears went back to their losing ways this week. They have now lost six of their last seven games while dropping back down the Power Rankings.

Bryan Perez @BryanPerezNFL I feel like we could be in the final week w/Matt Nagy as the #Bears coach. If there was ever a time for Chicago to break its 100-year streak of NOT firing a coach in-season, it's Packers week...in primetime...with a coach on the hottest of seats. Blowout loss could = Nagy gone. I feel like we could be in the final week w/Matt Nagy as the #Bears coach. If there was ever a time for Chicago to break its 100-year streak of NOT firing a coach in-season, it's Packers week...in primetime...with a coach on the hottest of seats. Blowout loss could = Nagy gone.

In all likelihood, head coach Matt Nagy is going to be fired at some point this year. It may not officially happen until after the season, but the Bears will almost definitely have a new head coach for the 2022 NFL season.

#14 - New Orleans Saints (5-7)

Last week: #13

Next Week: vs. New York Jets

The New Orleans Saints have lost their last five consecutive games after starting the season with a solid 5-2 record. They currently have the longest active losing streak in the entire NFL.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

The Saints were as high as sixth in the Power Rankings a little over a month ago but now they sit in the bottom three. Their offense has been plagued by injuries this season, including Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

#13 - Carolina Panthers (5-7)

Last week: #12

Next Week: vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Carolina Panthers were on a bye last week but still made major headlines when they fired their offensive coordinator Joe Brady. It was a surprising move considering he was one of the hottest names in coaching prior to the start of the season.

PFF @PFF The Panthers have fired OC Joe Brady The Panthers have fired OC Joe Brady https://t.co/PqC1taKoDa

The Panthers will look to get Cam Newton rolling in Week 14 and try to climb back up the Power Rankings. He has lost both games since returning as the starting quarterback to replace Sam Darnold.

