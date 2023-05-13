What happened to Mike McCarthy? Cowboys HC misses rookie minicamp following a medical procedure

The Cowboys are looking to make the playoffs for the third consecutive season under head coach Mike McCarthy. However, the journey will start without the 59-year-old as he won't be in attendance at the team's rookie minicamp. Per team insider Todd Archer, McCarthy recently underwent a medical procedure which pertains to his back.

It is unknown as to when the 59-year-old will be back with the team. McCarthy was hired in January 2020 as the ninth head coach in franchise history. He led Dallas to a 6 - 10 record in his first season but bounced back with a 12 - 5 record in the 2021 season, winning the NFC East in the process.

McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys lost to San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round at home in the 2021 season. They lost to the 49ers again this season in the Divisional round on the road.

The upcoming season will be an uphill challenge for McCarthy and the Cowboys as they open the season against the Giants in primetime. The game will be on Sunday Night Football and the teams will face off once again in Week 10 at the AT&T Stadium.

The team will have some tough ones away from AT&T Stadium in Weeks Five and Six on the West Coast. Dallas will face San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Week 12 through 14 will have the team facing two of their three NFC East opponents at home. Washington Commanders and the defending NFC Champions, Philadelphia Eagles, will face Dallas in Week 12 and 14, respectively.

Geno Smith and his Seattle Seahawks come to town in between during Week 13. Two other tough road games will come in back-to-back weeks as they travel to face Buffalo Bills in Week 15 and Miami Dolphins in Week 16 on Christmas Eve.

How tough is the 2023 NFL schedule for McCarthy and the Cowboys?

If McCarthy and the Cowboys have Super Bowl aspirations, they will face the gauntlet this season. They carry the burden of the fourth-toughest schedule in the league as four of their first six games will be on the road.

Of the opponents for their road games, three made the playoffs last season. The exception are the Cardinals, whom Dallas will face in Week Three. The expectations are high and the head coach has his work cut out.

