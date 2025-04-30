5 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion was released on April 30, 2025. This set has 239 cards, with some being full art variants that break the usual format of a standard Pokemon TCG Pocket card. Instead, these cards utilize the entire space to depict the featured character or Pokemon in a unique pose or with a different background.

In this article, we will look at five of the best-looking cards from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion.

5 of the best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians

1) Rockruff

Rockruff full art variant in Celestial Guardians (Image via TPC)

Rockruff's full art card embraces the fact that this puppy is originally from Pokemon Sun and Moon. In the card, Rockruff is posing in the middle, while the background features two scenes — one from dawn and one from dusk — fading into each other. This is poignant because Rockruff can evolve into three forms of Lycanroc — a Day form, a Midnight form, and a special form called Dusk Mane.

This card seems to depict this Rockruff choosing to become a Dusk Mane Lycanroc based on its position in the artwork.

2) Decidueye ex

Decidueye ex full art in Celestial Guardians (Image via TPC)

The Decidueye ex full art card depicts the Alolan starter as a hunter operating at night. We get a close look at Decidueye's eyes glowing red as it readies its arrow. This appears to indicate that this shadowy hunter has locked onto its target. The full moon glistening in the background perfectly captures the atmosphere of the setting.

3) Minior

Minior full art in Celestial Guardians (Image via TPC)

Minior has several multicolored cores that become visible when its rocky coating gets exposed. This full art depicts that, as we see a group of the Meteor Pokemon flying towards the Earth like shooting stars, lighting up the sky in different hues as they pass by.

4) Wishiwashi ex

Wishiwashi ex full art in Celestial Guardians (Image via TPC)

Wishiwashi ex's card seems to pay homage to the poster of the movie Jaws. In the full art, we see School Form Wishiwashi swimming towards what appears to be the surface, its giant form taking up most of the card. We even see a few scattered Solo Form Wishiwashi on the card, who have either separated from the School or are under its protection.

5) Solagaleo ex and Lunala ex

Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex in Celestial Guardians (Image via TPC)

While choosing two cards for this entry may seem odd, there's a reason why both box art Legendaries share the spotlight. If you look closely at both cards side by side, they form a complete picture.

They are two halves of the same painting, with Solgaleo naturally representing the sun and Lunala embodying the moon. Solagaleo ex and Lunala ex form a sort of yin-yang combination, appropriate for two giant beasts representing the sun and the moon.

