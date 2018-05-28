Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Acadie-Bathurst wins Memorial Cup, beating Regina 3-0

Acadie-Bathurst wins Memorial Cup, beating Regina 3-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News 28 May 2018, 09:52 IST
15
AP Image

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Evan Fitzpatrick made 28 saves to lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to their first Memorial Cup title, 3-0 over the host Regina Pats in the Canadian major junior championship.

Adam Holwell scored late in the first period for the New Brunswick team. Samuel Asselin made it 2-0 with 6:58 left in the third, and Ethan Crossman added an empty-netter.

"When you look back on it, nobody's really going to realize it was a 3-0 win," Fitzpatrick said. "It's that the Titan won the Memorial Cup."

Acadie-Bathurst became the first Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team to win the title since Halifax in 2013. The Western Hockey League's Pats were trying to win their fifth title and first since 1974.

"To go home with a Memorial Cup, I can't wait to see that," defenseman Noah Dobson said.

Max Paddock stopped 41 shots for Regina.

On Friday night in the semifinal, Regina beat the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs 4-2 to reach the title game. Acadie-Bathurst beat Regina 8-6 a week ago in round-robin play.

Regina captain Sam Steel has selected the tournament MVP.

Regina beats Hamilton to advance to Memorial Cup final
RELATED STORY
Yates maintains Giro lead, Dennis wins 16th stage time trial
RELATED STORY
5 best gold wins for Indians at CWG 2018
RELATED STORY
Accelerate spurts ahead in stretch to win Grade 1 Gold Cup
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: 5 incredible records broken by...
RELATED STORY
SPO HIGHLIGHTS AT 17:30 HRS
RELATED STORY
Heena Sidhu and Savita Punia named in Forbes India 30...
RELATED STORY
Keselowski becomes first repeat winner on Xfinity Series
RELATED STORY
PV Sindhu, Smriti Mandhana in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch captures pole at Charlotte; Harvick starts last
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...