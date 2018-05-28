Acadie-Bathurst wins Memorial Cup, beating Regina 3-0

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Evan Fitzpatrick made 28 saves to lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to their first Memorial Cup title, 3-0 over the host Regina Pats in the Canadian major junior championship.

Adam Holwell scored late in the first period for the New Brunswick team. Samuel Asselin made it 2-0 with 6:58 left in the third, and Ethan Crossman added an empty-netter.

"When you look back on it, nobody's really going to realize it was a 3-0 win," Fitzpatrick said. "It's that the Titan won the Memorial Cup."

Acadie-Bathurst became the first Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team to win the title since Halifax in 2013. The Western Hockey League's Pats were trying to win their fifth title and first since 1974.

"To go home with a Memorial Cup, I can't wait to see that," defenseman Noah Dobson said.

Max Paddock stopped 41 shots for Regina.

On Friday night in the semifinal, Regina beat the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs 4-2 to reach the title game. Acadie-Bathurst beat Regina 8-6 a week ago in round-robin play.

Regina captain Sam Steel has selected the tournament MVP.