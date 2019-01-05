×
Flacco not thrilled about entering NFL playoffs as backup QB

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    05 Jan 2019, 07:39 IST
flacco-joe-01042018-getty-ftr.jpg
Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco is not happy with how he is entering the postseason as the Baltimore Ravens' backup quarterback.

Long-time quarterback Flacco will not be starting under center in Baltimore's NFL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Instead, Flacco is backing up rookie starter Lamar Jackson, who will make history this weekend as the youngest play-caller to start in a playoff game.

"It's definitely not the most fun position in the world," Flacco told reporters on Friday. "It is what it is."

Jackson took over the starting job after Flacco went down with an injury in week 9.

When Flacco was healthy again later in the season, the Ravens stuck with Jackson and Baltimore have gone 6-1 since.

The team's only loss came at the hands of top seed the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in week 14.

There have been rumours this could be Flacco's last season with the Ravens, but the once Super Bowl MVP would rather focus on the team's next opponent even if his role is limited.

"I haven't really thought too much about it, to be honest with you. It is what it is," Flacco said. "We're a fourth seed. There's always a possibility that in the final round before the Super Bowl you can come back here. So you never know."

Omnisport
NEWS
