×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

The big fight: In Fury, Wilder faces true heavyweight equal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    01 Dec 2018, 02:19 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Deontay Wilder has waited a decade for the chance to pick on somebody his own size.

Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is the most accomplished American heavyweight boxer of his era, a superb athlete with vicious punching power and a reckless streak. The Olympic medalist has stopped every man who ever stepped in the professional ring with him, following up his lone decision victory with a knockout in the first round of the rematch.

Yet even the 32-year-old Wilder agrees he had never fought anyone approaching his own stature — not in physical size, but in boxing achievement — until quite recently. He has built his career with sometimes confounding deliberateness, taking his time to learn the sport he only picked up as a 20-year-old after moving on from football and basketball in his native Alabama.

"Everybody has their appointed time," Wilder said this week. "My time is now."

When Wilder steps into the Staples Center ring to defend his WBC title against Britain's Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) on Saturday night, he finally has the right opponent on the right stage at the right moment. Fury is the lineal champion of the heavyweight division, thanks to his shocking victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, and his showdown with Wilder is probably the most important heavyweight bout since .

The pay-per-view Hollywood spotlight encapsulates everything Wilder has craved for years, even when he knew he wasn't ready.

"So much emotion is running through my body right now," Wilder said. "I was ready for this 10 weeks ago. We only went through a training camp because we didn't want to get stale. I didn't need it. I've been ready for so long."

The 6-foot-7 American is actually the smaller man in this bout against the 6-foot-9 Fury, whose pure bulk obscures his nimble feet and excellent technique.

Punching up is a new feeling for Wilder, both inside and outside the ring, but he can't wait to try it.

"This is bringing me close to my goal to be the one face, the one voice of the heavyweight division," Wilder said. "America has needed a heavyweight champion like me for years. This is my time."

Wilder took another big step toward his ultimate goal earlier this year when he came back from an early knockdown to stop highly regarded Luis Ortiz in an entertaining finish. When British three-belt champ Anthony Joshua refused his advances this summer, Wilder booked a bout with the resurgent Fury, whose career foundered amid drug abuse and depression after his victory over Klitschko.

Fury has enough fame and success in boxing-mad England to match up favorably outside the ring with Wilder, and the Manchester native sees this matchup in quite different terms.

"Wilder needs me, make no mistake," Fury said. "He's been champion since 2015, he's made seven defenses, but he's still unknown. So what do they need to do? Bring in a big-mouthed Brit, the best fighter in the world, and let him get his (tail) kicked. He'll become known. He'll get a good hiding from Tyson Fury, and he can rebuild himself. ... Everyone will love the story, but he's just not ready to get past me. This is too much for him."

Fury has fought twice since his 2 ½-year ring hiatus, both times against overmatched foes. But he is reinvested in his career after moving his training base to California, and he radiates confidence as he resumes his pursuit of the title belts he lost during his absence.

Wilder sees Fury as a heavyweight whose record was even less impressive than his own before that shocking victory over the 39-year-old Klitschko.

"You only have confidence because Klitschko didn't throw punches," Wilder said to Fury during their final news conference.

Wilder and Fury seem almost certain to put on an entertaining show, and not just because of their compelling public appearances — the most recent of which ended with Fury ripping off his shirt after nearly coming to blows with Wilder on stage.

Wilder's style is occasionally awkward, but he loves action and realizes his best chance to win every fight is with the knockout power in his heavy hands.

Fury is an excellent boxer who could frustrate Wilder for long stretches, yet he also loves to discard caution in favor of a good brawl.

"I've been looking for somebody to knock me out my whole life," Fury said. "I haven't found him yet. I don't think I'll find him Saturday night."

Associated Press
NEWS
Column: Wilder and Fury step up in heavyweight title fight
RELATED STORY
AP Interview: Wilder to announce next fight _ if Fury wins
RELATED STORY
Fury sets up Wilder fight after winning 2nd comeback bout
RELATED STORY
Heavyweights Wilder, Fury scuffle at promotional appearance
RELATED STORY
Tyson Fury's road: Rejuvenated heavyweight ready for Wilder
RELATED STORY
'We want Wilder': Team Joshua eager to fix unification fight
RELATED STORY
Joshua back 'home' to face Povetkin for heavyweight titles
RELATED STORY
Joshua stops Povetkin in 7th round, keeps heavyweight titles
RELATED STORY
Rules changes, young stars put NFL at top of ratings game
RELATED STORY
Boxing gets big new platforms even as HBO exits sport
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us