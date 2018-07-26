Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Zidansek claims Kasatkina scalp in Moscow

13   //    26 Jul 2018, 23:52 IST
Tamara Zidansek recorded the biggest win of her career by knocking second seed Daria Kasatkina out of the Moscow River Cup.

Zidansek, 20, reached her maiden WTA quarter-final with a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory in a thrilling clash on Thursday.

Her reward is a last-eight meeting with Laura Siegemund, the German having knocked out Kateryna Kozlova with an easy 6-0 6-3 triumph.

Anastasija Sevastova was pushed hard but the third seed levelled her career-best winning streak of seven wins in a row, coming through 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 against Irina Bara.

The Bucharest Open champion had two match points in the second set but the Romanian lucky loser forced her to go the distance in booking a quarter-final against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Fifth seed Sasnovich beat Russia's Evgeniya Rodina 7-5 6-2 in the first match of the day.

At the JiangXi Open, third seed Magda Linette and sixth seed Zheng Saisai safely moved into the quarter-finals on Thursday, defeating Eri Hozumi and Karman Thandi respectively.

Zheng's straight sets win has guaranteed a Chinese finalist, with the 24-year-old into a first quarter-final since spending six months on the sidelines with injury.

