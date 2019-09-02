Astros' Verlander pitches third career no-hitter
Justin Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter in the Houston Astros' win over the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB on Sunday.
He struck out 14 and walked only one in the Astros' 2-0 victory and is now 17-5 this season.
Verlander was able to complete the no-hitter after rookie infielder Abraham Toro broke a scoreless tie with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to put Houston ahead.
The third baseman also made a routine defensive play to seal Verlander's no-hitter.
"Man, I can't put it into words," Verlander said, via MLB.com. "I mean, I've been so close to the third one so many times, it just didn't happen and then tonight, Abraham Toro comes up with a huge homer. Only fitting that he was able to make the last out. Ball is in play, you're just hoping that it's an out. Make an out, make an out, make an out, good throw, good throw, good throw."
The Astros remain in control of the American League (AL) West as they have a 10-game advantage over the second-placed Oakland Athletics.
For @JustinVerlander, good things come in threes.— MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2019
(MLB x @YouTubeTV) pic.twitter.com/ngmqI3scXQ
Zimmerman marks return with homer
Ryan Zimmerman returned from the injured list (IL) and hit one of the Washington Nationals' four home runs in their 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
Adalberto Mondesi, who also returned from the IL, matched a career-high with four hits. He also stole three bases as the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4.
Michael Pineda pitched an effective six innings and allowed just two runs on five hits in the Minnesota Twins' 8-3 win against the Detroit Tigers.
Lindor, Santana go hitless
Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana both went 0 for five in the Cleveland Indians' 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Craig Kimbrel struggled on the mound, giving up three runs in just 0.2 innings for the Chicago Cubs.
Carrasco's inspiring return
Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound on Sunday. He was diagnosed with leukaemia in June.
Carlos Carrasco was diagnosed with leukemia in June.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 1, 2019
Today, he's back. pic.twitter.com/bwe7IdGKYI
Steven Brault's first career home run was a doozy.
441 feet.— MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2019
Not your average #PitchersWhoRake homer. pic.twitter.com/QKyEAJqHXI
Matt Olson made an impressive catch and throw.
MATT OLSON - WHAT EVEN #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/9xNraW51LI— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 1, 2019
Sunday's results
New York Yankees 5-4 Oakland Athletics
St Louis Cardinals 4-3 Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds 5-3 St Louis Cardinals
Houston Astros 2-0 Toronto Blue Jays
Minnesota Twins 8-3 Detroit Tigers
Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 Cleveland Indians
Washington Nationals 9-3 Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals 6-4 Baltimore Orioles
Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Chicago Cubs
Seattle Mariners 11-3 Texas Rangers
Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres 8-4 San Francisco Giants
Boston Red Sox 4-3 Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks
Atlanta Braves 5-3 Chicago White Sox
Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 New York Mets
Rangers at Yankees
The Yankees and Rangers will begin a three-game series on Monday. New York will start Masahiro Tanaka (10-7, 4.47 ERA) while Texas will send Mike Minor (11-8, 3.25) to the mound.