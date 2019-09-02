Astros' Verlander pitches third career no-hitter

Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter in the Houston Astros' win over the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB on Sunday.

He struck out 14 and walked only one in the Astros' 2-0 victory and is now 17-5 this season.

Verlander was able to complete the no-hitter after rookie infielder Abraham Toro broke a scoreless tie with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to put Houston ahead.

The third baseman also made a routine defensive play to seal Verlander's no-hitter.

"Man, I can't put it into words," Verlander said, via MLB.com. "I mean, I've been so close to the third one so many times, it just didn't happen and then tonight, Abraham Toro comes up with a huge homer. Only fitting that he was able to make the last out. Ball is in play, you're just hoping that it's an out. Make an out, make an out, make an out, good throw, good throw, good throw."

The Astros remain in control of the American League (AL) West as they have a 10-game advantage over the second-placed Oakland Athletics.

Zimmerman marks return with homer

Ryan Zimmerman returned from the injured list (IL) and hit one of the Washington Nationals' four home runs in their 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

Adalberto Mondesi, who also returned from the IL, matched a career-high with four hits. He also stole three bases as the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4.

Michael Pineda pitched an effective six innings and allowed just two runs on five hits in the Minnesota Twins' 8-3 win against the Detroit Tigers.

Lindor, Santana go hitless

Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana both went 0 for five in the Cleveland Indians' 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Craig Kimbrel struggled on the mound, giving up three runs in just 0.2 innings for the Chicago Cubs.

Carrasco's inspiring return

Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound on Sunday. He was diagnosed with leukaemia in June.

Sunday's results

New York Yankees 5-4 Oakland Athletics

St Louis Cardinals 4-3 Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds 5-3 St Louis Cardinals

Houston Astros 2-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins 8-3 Detroit Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 Cleveland Indians

Washington Nationals 9-3 Miami Marlins

Kansas City Royals 6-4 Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Chicago Cubs

Seattle Mariners 11-3 Texas Rangers

Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres 8-4 San Francisco Giants

Boston Red Sox 4-3 Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves 5-3 Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 New York Mets

