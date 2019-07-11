×
Dodgers activate Seager for second half

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    11 Jul 2019, 05:10 IST
Corey Seager Los Angeles Dodgers 03282019
Corey Seager

The Los Angeles Dodgers look set to be even better as the second half of the MLB season begins as they activated Corey Seager.

The Dodgers (60-32) announced on Wednesday they have activated the shortstop from the 10-day injured list after he suffered a left hamstring strain in early June.

Seager suffered the injury running the bases on June 11 and was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

He has since made three rehab appearances with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, batting .333 (two for six) with one RBI.

"We all feel bad for Corey," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after Seager's injury.

"Obviously, very unfortunate, the way that he's playing and what he means to our ballclub. With what he's done to overcome two surgeries and get into good playing shape. He'll get back on the rehab trail and we'll get him back as soon as we can."

Seager, 25, missed most of last season to Tommy John surgery but was on a hot streak before getting hurt.

He is batting .278/.359/.468 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 66 games this season.

Los Angeles come out of the All-Star break with a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox.

