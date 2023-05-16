15 NBA Players Who Dated Gorgeous Celebrities

Many NBA players have been involved with gorgeous celebrities. While some of these relationships have lasted for only a couple of months, some of them have blossomed into marriages.

Keeping a high-profile relationship is often difficult, which is why so many of them fall apart. However, there are a few stories of NBA players dating celebrities that have had a happy ending.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - J.R. Smith (Rihanna)

J.R. Smith is one of the most outspoken NBA players of all time (Image via Getty Images)

J.R. Smith had a 16-year NBA career and managed to win two championships with it. During his four-year tenure with the New York Knicks, the shooting guard dated Rihanna, one of the most popular celebrities.

You may be interested in reading: 3 NBA players who have made appearance at Met Gala

Their relationship didn't last long as the popular artist accused Smith of being hungover during the playoffs. Rihanna also called the former NBA player thirsty and called the Knicks a "wack a** team." Ouch.

#2 - Nick Young (Iggy Azalea)

Young dated Iggy Azalea, but their relationship ended due to his cheating (Image via Getty Images)

Back in 2013, Nick Young played for the LA Lakers, had one of the best seasons of his career, and dated Iggy Azalea, an Australian rapper. The two eventually got engaged in 2015, but broke up a year later.

D'Angelo Russell, Young's teammate, recorded the Lakers player while he bragged about cheating on the rapper. Shortly after, Nick and Iggy broke up, and Russell was shut out by his teammates. D'Angelo was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

#3 - Dwyane Wade (Gabrielle Union)

D-Wade is one of the best NBA players of all time (Image via Getty Images)

When it comes to NBA players who dated celebrities and married them, no one has done it better than Dwyane Wade. The Miami Heat legend began dating Gabrielle Union, an actress, in 2018.

The two tied the knot in 2014 and have been together ever since. Dwyane and Gabrielle are both advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and have given a lot of support to Zaya Wade, their trans daughter.

#4 - Serge Ibaka (Keri Hilson)

Ibaka is one of a few NBA players who dated celebrities for a few years (Image via Getty Images)

Back in 2012, Serge Ibaka was one of the best defensive players in the league. He made an NBA Finals appearance with the OKC Thunder after leading the NBA in blocks per game with 3.7. The same year, Ibaka began dating Keri Hilson.

The two had a long relationship that lasted for more than four years. However, it came to an end in November 2016. Hilson said that she never intended to date a basketball player, but she thought that the Congolese-Spanish star was different.

#5 - Kris Humphries (Kim Kardashian)

Humphries had a short marriage to Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)

Kris Humphries has never been one of the most popular NBA players. His career was average at best, but he managed to date Kim Kardashian, an A-list celebrity. Not only did the former Philadelphia 76ers forward date her, but they also married.

Their relationship involved a beef with Kanye West and eventually turned into a 72-day marriage. After a lengthy legal battle, Humphries' marriage to Kim K was finalized in June 2013, almost two years after it began.

#6 - Tristan Thompson (Khloe Kardashian)

Tristan's celebrity relationship had many ups and downs (Image via Getty Images)

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's relationship has been the subject of a lot of media attention since they first got together in 2016. The couple's relationship has been anything but straightforward, with various ups and downs throughout the years.

The NBA player reportedly cheated on his partner multiple times, but was forgiven. However, the reality TV star decided to end their relationship in 2021. Tristan and Khloe have two children together.

#7 - Chris Webber (Tyra Banks)

Webber was one of the best NBA players in the 90s (Image via Getty Images)

Chris Webber had a 15-year NBA career and his performances have earned him a special place in the Basketball Hall of Fame. The former basketball star dated Tyra Banks, a model and TV personality, in 2001.

However, the celebrity relationship did not work out. The two ended up falling apart after only a few months of dating. Webber and Banks remain friends and have had nothing but good things to say about each other publicly.

#8 - Marko Jaric (Adriana Lima)

Jaric spent seven years in the NBA (Image via Getty Images)

Marko Jaric is one of the new NBA players on this list who married a celebrity. The seven-year NBA veteran met Adriana Lima in 2006, during his season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The two got engaged in 2008 and tied the knot in early 2009. However, Jaric and Lima did not work out as a married couple. They announced their separation in 2014, and their divorce was finalized two years later. They have two daughters.

#9 - Tony Parker (Eva Longoria)

Parker was one of the best NBA players at his position (Image via Getty Images)

Tony Parker spent 17 years of his professional basketball career playing for the San Antonio Spurs. Back in 2004, the point guard met Eva Longoria, a popular actress, at his basketball game. They began dating shortly after and got married in 2007.

However, three years later, the actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The Spurs legend allegedly cheated on his partner, which is what resulted in their divorce.

#10 - Carmelo Anthony (La La Anthony)

Carmelo's marriage ended up falling apart (Image via Getty Images)

During his prime, Carmelo Anthony was among the best NBA players. He was a gifted scorer who couldn't be stopped when he caught fire. The forward entered the league in 2003, the same year he met La La Vasquez.

The two got engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010. However, the high-profile marriage fell apart in 2017 when the couple separated. Despite their failed marriage, La La and Carmelo both remain committed to co-parenting Kiyan, their only son.

#11 - Al Horford (Amelia Vega)

Horford's marriage to Amelia has been very happy (Image via Getty Images)

NBA players who've dated and married celebrities are extremely rare, but Al Horford is one of them. The Boston Celtics star met Amelia Vega, a popular model, in 2008. The two met in the Dominican Republic, their home country.

Vega and Horford began dating shortly after and tied the knot in 2011. They have been together ever since and have four children together. Vega was the youngest woman to win the Miss Universe, and besides modeling, she's also a singer and an actor.

#12 - Devin Booker (Kendall Jenner)

Booker is one of the best NBA players at the moment (Image via Getty Images)

Devin Booker is one of the best NBA players in 2023 and could lead his Phoenix Suns to the championship. However, the talented star is no longer involved with Kendall Jenner, the celebrity he dated for two years.

Kendall and Devin began dating in 2020. Despite their busy schedules, they managed to make the relationship work for a few years and kept a low profile. However, the two ended up breaking up in 2022.

#13 - Dennis Rodman (Madonna)

Rodman was a unique player who dated several celebrities (Image via Getty Images)

Dennis Rodman is one of the most controversial NBA players of all time. He was a warrior on the court, but his problematic persona made him the subject of many headlines. During his professional basketball career, Rodman dated several celebrities, including Madonna.

The Queen of Pop even offered $20 million to the basketball star to have a baby with her. Their relationship was highly publicized, but it lasted for only two months.

#14 - Ben Simmons (Tinashe)

Simmons dated a popular singer for less than a year (Image via Getty Images)

Ben Simmons has been an active NBA player since 2017, yet he's already dated several high-profile celebrities. Like Devin Booker, Simmons was involved with Kendall Jenner, but also dated Tinashe during his rookie season.

The pop artist dated Simmons from November 2017 to May 2018. Their breakup was quite ugly as the singer believed that the NBA star cheated on her. Tinashe even wrote a few songs about the breakup.

#15 - Amar'e Stoudemire (Ciara)

Stoudemire dated Ciara for a few months (Image via Getty Images)

Amar'e Stoudemire was one of the best NBA players two decades ago. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Phoenix Suns, but was traded to the New York Knicks in 2010. Shortly after, the big man began dating Ciara.

You may be interested in reading: 15 Dirtiest NBA Players: The Ballers Who Play the Game a Little Too Rough

Stoudemire met the popular singer at a party and the two quickly hit it off. However, their relationship didn't last for long as they broke up after only a couple of months.

Poll : 0 votes