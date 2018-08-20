Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barrett has 23 points, 11 assists, Duke wins Canadian finale

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    20 Aug 2018, 06:39 IST
AP Image

MONTREAL (AP) — R.J. Barrett had 23 points and 11 assists to help Duke beat McGill University 103-58 on Sunday night in the Blue Devils' third and final game on a Canadian exhibition tour.

Duke opened the tour with two games in Barrett's hometown of Mississauga, Ontario, beating Ryerson 86-67 on Wednesday night and the University of Toronto 96-60 on Friday night. Barrett scored 34 points against Ryerson and 35 against Toronto.

Barrett had 10 assists against McGill, with the Redmen trying to limit his scoring.

"It's just the ability to read the game and they were trying to take away from me scoring," Barrett said. "I was playing against one of my former coaches (McGill's David DeAveiro) who knows what I do, so he was trying to limit me from scoring, which left my teammates wide open."

DeAveiro coached Barrett for two years with the Canadian national cadet team.

Fellow freshman star Zion Williamson led Duke with 36 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Paquin had 29 points for McGill.

"We obviously have more talent, but we're young. R.J. and Zion are 18. Alex Paquin is 24, he's really good and he's a man," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "That's one of the things when we get to NCAA play, we have to beat teams that have juniors, seniors, or even graduate transfers. So that balances sometimes the talent aspect."

Associated Press
NEWS
Canadian star Barrett has 34 points in Duke exhibition debut
RELATED STORY
R.J. Barrett scores 35 points, Duke beats Toronto 96-60
RELATED STORY
Duke's Barrett ready for homecoming during Canadian tour
RELATED STORY
Sylvia Fowles has 23 points, 20 rebounds for Lynx
RELATED STORY
Ayton gets 10 points in NBA debut at Summer League
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Basketball Players Ever - 21 to 30 of the...
RELATED STORY
East Conf. Semis Game 4: Boston Celtics 92-103...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Round-up of Day 2 basketball results
RELATED STORY
Duke's Allen understands he has to address concerns head-on
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Round-Up of Day 5 Basketball Results 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us