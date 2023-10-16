NBA Free Agents 2023: Suitable landing spots for top 10 players ahead of regular season

The NBA preseason has already started after a wild 2023-24 NBA free agency. The league saw some of the biggest trades shift the power equation, both in the East and the West. Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal were the highlights of the trade this offseason.

However, in the humdrum of big trades and multimillion signings, some of the NBA free agents in 2023 failed to find themselves a team. Among these free agents, some lost their spots due to lingering injuries. Some simply lost their grip on the position because of the lack of time on the floor.

Some of these free agents that are listed below may not be in their prime, but they still have a lot left to contribute to any team. Based on their playing style and what some of the teams still need on their roster, the list suggests some of the landing spots for these players.

Suitable landing spots for NBA free agents in 2023

#1 Will Barton (Denver Nuggets)

Will Barton had most of his success with the Denver Nuggets during the 2021-22 season. Since then, he found himself with two other teams. After being traded to the Washington Wizards, he last played for the Toronto Raptors. However, his numbers dipped once he left Jokic’s side.

Barton is 32 years old and has a lot left in the tank to offer. Apart from his veteran presence, he is excellent in transition and a good cutter. The Nuggets could think of a reunion and could use him in rotation after Bruce Brown's trade to the Indiana Pacers.

#2 Bismack Biyombo (Phoenix Suns)

Bismack Biyombo is a high-quality defensive player. Leaving him free on the market is unfair to a player of his talent. After Deandre Ayton's trade, things definitely changed when the Suns landed Jusuf Nurkić. However, depending entirely on Nurkić would be a horrible mistake by the Suns.

Biyombo plays high-quality defense on the floor and elevates it in the postseason. Frank Vogel is a defensive-minded coach. Having a player like Bismack on his roster could only do good for the Suns.

#3 Hamidou Diallo (Sacramento Kings)

Since Hamidou Diallo left the OKC and joined the Detroit Pistons, he has been getting better offensively and defensively. He was excellent last season, especially in the undersized lineups. With Diallo on the floor, the Pistons fared by 10.9 points per 100 possessions.

What was even more impressive was his defense. He fared throughout the season defensively when he was guarding a bigger player. The Sacramento Kings have a few of the best big men in the league. If they think of adding depth to their smaller lineup, maybe they should give Diallo a call. He would fit perfectly into their transition runs.

#4 JaMychal Green (Los Angeles Clippers)

There is no doubt that JaMychal Green is one of the better 3-point shooters in the league. Despite averaging only 14 minutes on the floor last season, Green averaged over 6 points, shooting 54% from the field. From February to the end of the regular season, Green shot 46.3% from the three-point line.

In recent memory, the best version of Green was seen with the Los Angeles Clippers. He was an excellent choice to spice up the floor. He might not be a game-changer, but he could still be instrumental in their title hope. He could do heavy work along with Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, and Kenyon Martin Jr.

#5 Javonte Green (New York Knicks)

Perhaps the only reason Javonte Green has been unable to find a spot for himself is his knee surgery. Green was finding his role in the rotation for the Bulls last season and shooting over 37% from the field. However, his dream was shattered when he suffered a bone bruise on his right knee.

He has undergone an arthroscopic debridement to fix his knee and is on the road to recovery. Once he is healthy, he could be a substantial addition to any team. Perhaps the New York Knicks could use him on the roster. He is well capable to shoot from the three-point line at a high percentage and provide defense at a high level.

#6 Blake Griffin (Boston Celtics)

Once a ruthless dunker, Blake Griffin is largely a locker-room presence rather than a full-time player on the roster. It is hard to imagine Griffin sitting without a job in the NBA, with that impressive resume. The 34-year-old veteran is certainly not at the best point in his career, but he could still be useful in Boston.

There has been news that Griffin is considering retirement, which came as a surprise to many. The Celtics’ front office has shown considerable interest in acquiring Griffin for this season. However, it seems like the former All-Star player has a different plan for now.

#7 Austin Rivers (Miami Heat)

This offseason, Austin Rivers made headlines for his hot takes related to the NBA. There were reports that he was being pursued by the Celtics, however, the news died down quickly. He later revealed that he was interested in joining the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Miami Heat.

He said that he would love to play for Erik Spoelstra and alongside Jimmy Butler. Rivers is an excellent wing defender and is capable of guarding the best guards in the league. After Miami failed to acquire Damian Lillard, acquiring Rivers to enrich the roster is a feasible option.

#8 Terrence Ross (Charlotte Hornets)

Terrence Ross might not be left with the verticality that he came into the league with. He didn’t have a good 2021-22 season, but he bounced back with 36.8% shooting from the three-point line in the 2022-23 season. He also averaged 4.1 attempts per game.

In the 38 games that he played with the Orlando Magic last season, he shot over 38% from the three-point line. Perhaps the best landing spot for Ross would be the Charlotte Hornets right now. With a playmaker like LaMelo Ball on his side, Ross could be highly useful.

#9 Ish Smith (San Antonio Spurs)

Ish Smith has played with 13 teams in 13 seasons of his career. Last season, he became the NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets. Despite being a low-key player, Smith is a veteran point guard and has the ability to set the floor for other players.

He was in the Nuggets rotation in the regular season, however, he lost his spot in the playoffs. Despite that, he is still a player who could earn points for any team on any given night. The Spurs are riding high on Victor Wembanyama and they could perhaps use the mentorship of a veteran point guard.

#10 T.J. Warren (Boston Celtics)

It is hard to imagine that the Bubble star is without a job in the market. T.J. Warren became a sensation in the bubble, shooting like Kobe Bryant against his opponents. He is a born scorer, however, he hasn’t been able to extend his shooting ability beyond the arc.

However, Warren is just 30 years old and still has the ability to make tough shots from the field. He can also work as a secondary ball distributor. Defensively, he is a lot quicker with his hands, which helps him overcome his other weaknesses on defense.

The Celtics and Warren met this offseason but there was no result. Celtics have enough offensive firepower with them. However, they can really use a shooter of his caliber in the second lineup.