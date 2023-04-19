NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors 'livid' after NBA hands Draymond Green a suspension

Draymond Green has been suspended from game three of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

Green was involved in an unfortunate incident during game two. In the fourth quarter, Kings center Domantas Sabonis fell to the floor while fighting for a loose rebound, and his arm got tangled up with Warriors forward Draymond Green's right leg.

Sabonis received a technical foul for grabbing Green’s leg. However, Green's reaction was far from sportsmanlike as he stomped on Sabonis' chest, resulting in a technical and a Flagrant 2 foul.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sabonis appeared quite upset after the game, claiming that there was no place for such action in the modern NBA. While Green claimed that Sabonis grabbed his ankle, the 26-year-old Lithuanian maintained that he had no intention of catching hold of Green’s leg: “At that point, I got pushed. I’m falling on the floor. I’m just trying to protect myself.”

Green has received support from quite a few fans and critics of the game, who claim that it was Sabonis’ initial contact that led to the stomp. It has now been revealed that the Golden State Warriors are livid after the decision, although there is not a lot that can be done.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Warriors are ‘livid’ with the NBA’s decision to suspend Draymond Green, per @wojespn The Warriors are ‘livid’ with the NBA’s decision to suspend Draymond Green, per @wojespn https://t.co/wH0C54RGCT

Draymond Green’s suspension puts Golden State Warriors in further peril

The Golden State Warriors are now in deep trouble. They are down 2-0 to a young and energetic team that finished 3rd seed this season and has continued their commanding form. Domantas Sabonis has been a major force on both ends of the court, while De’Aaron Fox has also been close to his best. He took the Warriors apart in the first game, and the young Kings look like they are going to win their first series in almost 17 years.

Regardless, Draymond Green’s suspension means that the Warriors will be without their best defender. While both fans and critics have lamented the decision, the incident has divided opinion, and the NBA seems to have considered Draymond Green’s “reputation” in the aftermath of the incident as well.

In the absence of clear-cut answers, the NBA seems to have relied on Draymond's history of unsportsmanlike acts to make its decision to suspend him for Game 3. Of course, the same has been suggested by the Sacramento Kings as well. Apart from Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox also seemed resigned during the postmatch conference, seemingly suggesting that Green has a habit of reacting with menace during altercations.

First Take @FirstTake



—@stephenasmith "I was not surprised at all [by Draymond Green's suspension], but incredibly disappointed [in the NBA]. ... I'm disgusted with the NBA this morning." "I was not surprised at all [by Draymond Green's suspension], but incredibly disappointed [in the NBA]. ... I'm disgusted with the NBA this morning."—@stephenasmith https://t.co/bqxGyLF4m0

Even if that is true, Sabonis’ part in the incident cannot be ignored, and the Warriors might be right in feeling hard done by.

Poll : 0 votes