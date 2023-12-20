"More life, more love" - Zach Lavine reveals expecting second baby with wife Hunter Lavine on IG

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine posted a picture on his Instagram account confirming that he and his wife, Hunter, are expecting their second child. More than a year after welcoming Saint Thomas, their son, the couple will be expanding the family with another member on the way.

LaVine posted a photo of himself sitting on a couch while holding his son on his left side. Lying on his lap is Hunter, flaunting her all-red outfit, revealing her baby bump.

After dating for quite a long time, the two did not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop their plans of marriage and starting a family. They got married in 2020.

"More life, more love! #2 on the way," LaVine posted on IG.

One of the NBA star's sisters, Camryn, left a comment on the post. She showed her excitement about becoming an aunt to the second child of her brother and sister-in-law.

Zach LaVine is open to playing in Sacramento

The future of Zach LaVine in Chicago is uncertain. There have been talks about the star potentially getting traded this season due to their subpar start to the season. Reports have suggested the former UCLA standout has named the LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat as his preferred destination.

However, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the two-time All-Star is also open to playing for the Sacramento Kings. He reports that the association of LaVine and De'Aaron Fox with Klutch Sports is a significant reason as to why this could happen.

"For all the public focus on the prospect of James and Davis teaming up with LaVine with the Lakers, the overlooked part is that Kings star De’Aaron Fox is a major priority for Klutch Sports these days as well," Amick wrote. "Per league sources, LaVine would be very amenable to a Sacramento move that would make him Fox’s backcourt mate."

A duo of LaVine and Fox could be deadly, especially if the Kings manage to keep Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray.

Both stars are capable shot creators and will benefit from playing alongside Sabonis. Fans have already seen Fox improve mightily with the All-Star big man as his teammate.

LaVine has appeared in 18 games this season and is averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. The two-time Slam Dunk champion has struggled with his efficiency, only making 33.6% of his three-pointers.

