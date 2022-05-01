NBA News Roundup: Chris Paul invests in IPL franchise; Steph Curry backs former MVPs to make strong comebacks, and more | May 1st, 2022 

NBA players continue to stay active off the court during the short break between the first and second rounds of the 2022 playoffs.

From players investing in new ventures to coming out in support of their fellow athletes, there has been plenty of eye-catching news. On that note, here's a look at some of the most intriguing storylines to take the spotlight around the league.

NBA meets cricketing world as Chris Paul invests in IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six

Chris Paul has been in the limelight over the last few weeks. The 'Point God' recently achieved a rare milestone. He became the first player in NBA history to make 13+ field goals in a postseason game without missing one. That came in the Phoenix Suns' Game 6 closeout win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.

Paul has made noise off the court as well, investing in the IPL T20 cricket franchise Rajasthan Royals. It's a rare headline, as this is probably the first time an NBA personality has been linked with the sport of cricket, which is more popular in European and Asian countries. NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald has also joined CP3 for this venture.

Steph Curry shows support to fellow NBA superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

LeBron James and Kevin Durant were expected to meet in this year's NBA Finals. However, James' Lakers and Durant's Nets failed to live up to the hype.

The Lakers finished 11th in the West, failing to make the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Nevertheless, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry showed support for his two colleagues, saying (via Mark Haynes):

“You're still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain't like they're just going to ride off into the sunset either.”

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry on LeBron James and Kevin Durant not being in this stage of the playoffs:



“You're still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain't like they're just going to ride off into the sunset either.” Stephen Curry on LeBron James and Kevin Durant not being in this stage of the playoffs:“You're still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain't like they're just going to ride off into the sunset either.” https://t.co/yNSW2XR6Yt

Jimmy Butler endorses former teammate Joel Embiid as this year's MVP

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler gave Joel Embiid his flowers for the remarkable season the latter has had. Butler said he would give his MVP vote to Embiid, and he also wished the Cameroonian a speedy recovery ahead of their Eastern Conference semis clash.

Here's what Butler told the Miami Herald in an interview in this regard:

“I’m not an analytics guy, but I was told that they’re a much better team whenever he’s on the floor. And that should be. The way that he draws double, triple, quadruple, I think it’s called ‘quint’ teams, as in all five guys are guarding him. And he makes the right plays as well.”

Butler added:

“But he’s been doing this for a long time. He’d get my vote for MVP. It’s going to be a challenge, but they beat us once without him.”

Embiid has been ruled out by the Philadelphia 76ers because of a facial injury he sustained against the Toronto Raptors in round one of the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown not listed on Boston Celtics' injury report despite concerns regarding hamstring issue

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics - Game Two

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to play their second-round series against the Boston Celtics without their second-best player Khris Middleton. There was speculation that the Celtics might have to play without their second-best player, Jaylen Brown, who been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue.

However, according to the player, it appears to be a minor injury, and he's likely to play Game 1 against the Bucks. He was not listed in Boston's injury report for Sunday's contest. Here's what Brown told reporters regarding his injury (via NBC Sports):

“I did some tests this week, got some treatment, should be ready to roll for tomorrow.”

Boston Celtics @celtics

nba.com/celtics/news/s… Jaylen Brown provides an optimistic update on his hamstring as we get ready for Sunday's second-round series opener. Jaylen Brown provides an optimistic update on his hamstring as we get ready for Sunday's second-round series opener.nba.com/celtics/news/s…

Joel Embiid unlikely to undergo surgery for orbital fracture

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors - Game Six

The Philadelphia 76ers fans received some positive news recently. Superstar Joel Embiid, who is dealing with an orbital fracture, is unlikely to undergo surgery.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Embiid was recently evaluated by specialists. There is no indication of the player requiring to undergo surgery. Shelburne said:

"Joel Embiid was evaluated by specialists tonight to determine the severity of the right orbital fracture. While his previous left orbital fracture in 2018 required surgery, sources told ESPN there has not been an indication that this injury will require a similar procedure."

Shelburne also mentioned that Embiid will be re-evaluated next week, but there is no set timetable available for his return to NBA action.

