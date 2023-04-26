Sacramento Kings Injury Report: Game 5, 2023 Playoffs round-1 against Golden State Warriors (April 26, 2023)

The Sacramento Kings find themselves in a neck-and-neck battle with the defending champions. After missing a potential game-winner in the final seconds of Game 4, their series with the Golden State Warriors was tied 2-2.

Looking at the injury report for the Sacramento Kings, one name sticks out. That being point guard De'Aaron Fox. During Game 4, he suffered an injury to the index finger on his shooting hand.

Right now, Fox is listed as questionable for Game 5 against the Warriors. That being said, he's already come out and said that he plans on playing. If Fox does take the court, he'll have to wear some form of protective cover on his injured finger.

The young guard has been key for the Kings as they've battled Steph Curry and the Warriors. Through the first four games, he is averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals.

