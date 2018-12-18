×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

A blazer for lost mate: Hughes' memory kept alive in Oz dressing room

PTI
NEWS
News
21   //    18 Dec 2018, 17:26 IST

Perth, Dec 18 (PTI) The late Phil Hughes' memory lives on in the Australian dressing room with a gold blazer bearing his Test cap number being the top prize for the player voted man of the match by teammates, spinner Nathan Lyon has revealed.

Hughes died in 2014 after being hit by a bouncer during a domestic game and to honour his memory, the Australian team started the tradition of presenting the chosen best player with a old blazer emblazoned with his Test cap number -- 408.

"It is the man-of-the-match jacket made in honour of Phillip Hughes," Lyon told 'Fox Sports' here.

"The players vote after each match and whoever owns the jacket at the time, which is the last man-of-the-match winner, has the opportunity to pass it on in the next match," he added.

Lyon won the man of the match in the second Test against India which ended Tuesday with a 146-run win for the home side.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1. The tweaker, who was his teammates' choice for best player in the opening Test in Adelaide, took eight wickets on what was expected to be a pace-friendly track here.

"I have jacket after Adelaide, so I have the decision to who to pass it on to," Lyon said.

"It is a very special jacket for a number of reasons. Whoever wears this tonight will wear it down to the bar and have a couple of drinks in it and look pretty special walking around in it," he added.

The blazer bears the names of players and the details of their performances.

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who conducted interview during which Lyon spoke of the tradition, said it was a touching gesture by the team.

"It is a wonderful piece of acknowledgment for a lost friend of Australian cricket and it is obviously particularly close to this current bunch of Australian cricketers, who played alongside Phil Hughes," Gilchrist said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
How over-reliance on a star player affects the team
RELATED STORY
Exuberance, skill and aggression: Remembering Yuvraj Singh
RELATED STORY
Down the Memory Lane: India's bowl-out win over Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when Bangladesh lost a match off the last ball 
RELATED STORY
How winners take away hope from the opposition
RELATED STORY
5 instances when cricketers who lost their lives on the...
RELATED STORY
Pujara's resurgent ton keeps series alive for India 
RELATED STORY
4 prodigies of Indian cricket who could not make a big...
RELATED STORY
Root vows dressing support for Moeen over Ashes abuse claims
RELATED STORY
7 instances of epic sledging in cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10 & 259/3 (102.0 ov)
NZ 578/10
Day 4 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 37 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
| Today
HBH-W 173/7 & 10/2 (1.0 ov)
PRS-W 173/6 & 16/0 (1.0 ov)
Match tied (Perth Scorchers win the one-over eliminator)
HBH-W VS PRS-W live score
| Tomorrow, 03:45 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Stars Women
BRH-W VS MLS-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us