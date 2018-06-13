Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Aakansha holds fancied rival Anna

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 19:13 IST
16

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) India's WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (ELO 2297) made a promising start by holding fancied IM Anna Zozulia (ELO 2314) of Belgium to a draw in the opening round of the SBI Life-AICF Women Grandmaster Chess Championship today.

Playing on the third board, the Indian player put up a creditable performance against the higher ranked Belgian and forced a division of points in 40 moves at the Acres Club in suburban Chembur.

On the top board, WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (ELO 2379) of Uzbekistan and Russias WIM Elena Tomilova (ELO 2334) also shared the honours after a tame draw.

Vietnam's WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (ELO 2376), WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (ELO 2323) of Kazakhstan and favourite IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (ELO 2410) of Mongolia all had a successful first round, defeating their Indian opponents.

Thi Kim Phung Vo defeated Divya Deshmukh (ELO 2138), Guliskhan tamed WIM Monnisha G K (ELO 2295) and Batkhuyag outwitted WIM Srija Seshadri (ELO 2207).

The tournament is being jointly organised by the Indian Chess School and South Mumbai Chess Academy under the auspices of All India Chess Federation (AICF).

Results (1st round): WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (UZB, 2379) 0.5 point drew with WIM Elena Tomilova (RUS, 2334) 0.5 point; WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (VIE, 2376) 1 point beat Divya Deshmukh (IND, 2138) 0; IM Anna Zozulia (BEL, 2314) 0.5 point drew with WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (IND, 2297) 0.5 point; Rakshitta Ravi (IND, 2067) 0 lost to Vantika Agarwal (IND, 2279) 1 point; WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (KAZ, 2323) 1 point beat WIM Monnisha G.K. (IND, 2295) 0; IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (MGL, ELO 2410) 1 point beat WIM Srija Seshadri (IND, 2207) 0

