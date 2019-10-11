×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Agarwal hails 'tremendous' Kohli after Pune masterclass

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    11 Oct 2019, 21:42 IST
Kohlicropped
India captain Virat Kohli

Mayank Agarwal saluted the "tremendous" Virat Kohli after the India captain made his highest Test score on a punishing day two for South Africa in Pune.

Kohli crafted 254 not out with support from Ajinkya Rahane (59) and Ravindra Jadeja (91) as India racked up a mammoth 601-5 declared on Friday.

The skipper had not reached three figures in the longest format this year, but posted a seventh double-century and also passed 7,000 Test runs with a masterclass before the tourists were reduced to 36-3 at stumps as India eye an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Agarwal, who scored a hundred on day one, hailed Kohli after he made the Proteas bowlers toil - hitting two sixes and 33 fours in a stunning knock.

"It was a top-class knock from him. To get 250 is no joke and the way he's batting is just tremendous." the opener said.

"The positivity he gets, the intent he gets is fabulous. His records and his scores and the way he's playing shows everything we all need to see."

Agarwal says the rapid rate in which Kohli and Jadeja scored during a fifth-wicket stand of 225 could prove to be vital.

He added: "It's put us in the driving seat and it's not just the amount of runs, it's the pace that the runs have come that has made a huge difference. It's giving us extra time, that extra session and a half that can become very crucial."

Advertisement

South Africa interim director Enoch Nkwe pointed the finger of blame at the seam bowlers at the end of a gruelling second day.

"We've only got ourselves to blame this morning. We thought the conditions were conducive to seam bowling, we just didn't hit our straps." Nkwe said.

"We bowled a little bit too wide and didn't test the Indian batters enough and when we do that we just allow the batters to get in and we need to learn tight lines for a longer period of time."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 09:30 AM
IND 601/5
RSA 36/3 (15.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: South Africa trail India by 565 runs with 7 wickets remaining
IND VS RSA live score
| 04:30 AM
QUE 153/10
NSW 288/9 (88.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New South Wales lead Queensland by 135 runs with 1 wicket remaining
QUE VS NSW live score
| 07:00 AM
WAU 337/10
TAS 217/5 (74.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Tasmania trail Western Australia by 120 runs with 5 wickets remaining
WAU VS TAS live score
2nd ODI | Today
SA-W 247/6 (50.0 ov)
IND-W 248/5 (48.0 ov)
India Women won by 5 wickets
SA-W VS IND-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us