×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Archer keen not to upset World Cup stars after England call-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
107   //    18 Apr 2019, 02:14 IST
JofraArcher - cropped
Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer insists he is not looking to "step on anyone's toes" as he prepares to link up with the England squad for the first time.

The Sussex all-rounder became eligible for England duty this year and has been handed his first call-up for the upcoming limited-overs internationals against Pakistan and Ireland.

Archer has not been included in the Cricket World Cup squad, although he could yet earn a place in the final group if he impresses in an England shirt.

Several figures - including England seamers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes - had argued ahead of the squad announcement that bringing in a new face could have a destabilising impact on the top-ranked one-day international side.

Archer, who was the obvious candidate to break into the group, is keen not to upset any of his new team-mates.

"This is a great England team that has been playing very well for a number of years leading into the World Cup," he told ECB.co.uk. "I understand the situation and I'm very happy with everything.

"I don't want to step on anyone's toes. The squad selected for the World Cup deserve it and my job is to do my very best against Pakistan.

"It's already above and beyond my expectations and I'm just looking forward to meeting the team and playing cricket for England."

Advertisement

He added: "It's not all about the World Cup for me right now. It's about playing against Pakistan, which is what I've been selected for.

"It will still be the highlight of my career to play for England in the series against Pakistan.

"Of course, I want to play in the World Cup, but if it doesn't happen for me, I'm not going to get upset. I'm just so excited to play against Pakistan and this is a position I didn't imagine I would be in at this stage."

Advertisement
Vaughan backs Archer for World Cup berth
RELATED STORY
Botham: Late changes to World Cup squad would not help England
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England announce 15-member squad, leave out Jofra Archer
RELATED STORY
Archer left out of England's preliminary World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Archer not in England's preliminary WC squad
RELATED STORY
Archer decision the final piece of England's World Cup jigsaw - Bayliss
RELATED STORY
Archer set to get chance to land England World Cup spot, says Bayliss
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing England's squad
RELATED STORY
Archer surprised by rapid rise to England contention
RELATED STORY
Archer shines, but Royals beaten by Kings XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 33 | Today
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 32 | Yesterday
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us