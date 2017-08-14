Ashwin and Shami complete dominant India whitewash of Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami produced stellar bowling displays as India wrapped up a dominant series whitewash of Sri Lanka with another emphatic triumph in Pallekele.

India won the first two Tests by 304 runs and an innings and 53 runs respectively and were similarly dominant in the finale, winning inside three days by an innings and 171 runs.

Sri Lanka started the third day with nine wickets remaining in their second innings, trailing by 333 runs, and their resistance was fittingly withering, the hosts crumbling to 181 all out having been skittled for 135 in the first innings and made to follow on in response to 487 from India.

Just five batsmen reached double figures as the fragility of Sri Lanka's was brutally exposed again, Shami taking 3-32 and spinner Ashwin posting figures of 4-68 to help India round off the series in style.

3-0 to India! Sri Lanka are dismissed before tea on Day 3 and India win in Pallekele by an innings and 171 runs #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FgPlOp7bRQ — ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2017

Sri Lanka resumed on 19-1 and added just seven runs before Ashwin had Dimuth Karunaratne caught at slip for 16.

Malinda Pushpakumara scored just one from 32 balls before he was caught behind off Shami, who trapped Kusal Mendis (12) lbw 15 balls later.

That left Sri Lanka on 39-4 but captain Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews mounted something of a recovery as they crafted the highest partnership of the match for the hosts, patiently combining for 65.

But the stand was eventually broken when Chandimal fell to Kuldeep Yadav (1-56) for 36 and Mathews quickly followed for 35 as he was struck on the pad attempting to sweep Ashwin.

Mathews' departure ended any realistic hope of Sri Lanka forcing India to bat again, though Niroshan Dickwella did impress with 41 off 52.

Yet he found little in the way of resistance as Dilruwan Perera and Lakshan Sandakan each fell for just eight runs before Dickwella's admirable effort was ended by Umesh Yadav (2-21) to put India a wicket away from victory.

And it was Ashwin who claimed the final scalp when he clattered a delivery into Lahiru Kumara's off-stump to mercifully bring a miserable series for Sri Lanka to a close.