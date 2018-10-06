Ashwin surprised by West Indies' lack of fight

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was surprised at how easily West Indies folded to a thumping defeat at the hands of India on Saturday.

The hosts wrapped up victory by an innings and 272 runs inside three days of the first Test in Rajkot, skittling the Windies for 181 and 196 after making a mammoth 649-9 declared.

Ashwin claimed match figures of 6-108 as Virat Kohli's side took a 1-0 lead in the series, leaving the tourists with much to ponder ahead of the second and final Test in Hyderabad next week.

And the off-spinner expected greater resistance from the West Indies, who fell to their heaviest defeat against India.

"I genuinely believed there would be more fight and partnerships from West Indies in the second innings," Ashwin said. "I was a little surprised. They came out to attack the spinners and it didn't work."

It's all over. India win the first Test against West Indies by an innings and 272 runs.



Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up the tail. #INDvWI https://t.co/bOSqMElBuo pic.twitter.com/huyW0vonFU — ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2018

Kohli was unwilling to follow Ashwin's lead in questioning the Windies' battling qualities, preferring instead to reflect on a dominant performance on the back of a 4-1 series reverse in England.

"It's not something for me to speak on, I'm sure they'll sort out the errors," he said. "We don't want to focus on what the opposition does.

"I don't think you can compare the two conditions [England and India]. That was a bigger challenge. We understand that with the ability we have, we will dominate in these conditions. We were very clinical."

India's over rate was excellent throughout the Test, helped in part by new ICC regulations restricting the amount of water breaks on the field. But, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius in Rajkot, Kohli hopes common sense will prevail in future.

"It was a bit to do with the umpires pushing us as well, with the new rule of not drinking water," he said. "The guys struggled a bit because of that, it was difficult for guys to bat 45 minutes without water. I'm sure they'll look at those rules and adjust it for the conditions."

Kohli's opposite number Kraigg Brathwaite insists the batsmen within his squad are good enough to turn their fortunes around after two distinctly sub-par showings.

"It's not the best of starts but obviously credit to India," he said. "They played well and showed us how to bat, especially. As a batting unit we didn't get any partnerships put together and that cost us.

"I think the batters we have are fully capable of doing the job. We need two or three big partnerships to set it up. What we said in our meeting is to stick to plans, be positive in defence and positive in attack. We didn't get the results."